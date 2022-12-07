I’m A Celeb winner Jill Scott reveals she broke two HUGE rules in camp – but show bosses didn’t spot it

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

I’M A Celeb winner Jill Scott has revealed that she broke two huge rules while in camp, but bosses didn’t spot it happening.

Jill has taken up her first big TV role after her huge win with I’m A Celeb 2022.

Jill Scott revealed she broke two rules that I'm A Celeb bosses didn't notice

3

Jill Scott said she was breaking two rules I’m A Celeb bosses weren’t aware ofCredit to Rex
Jill admitted to a food related crime

3

Jill was convicted of a crime related to foodCredit: Eroteme

She has admitted that she broke a few rules while at camp.

Chris Moyles chatted to Lioness’ star today about her food rules.

Chis said: “Are you aware that Jill Scott, the Lioness, nicked food from that barbecue on the beach and smuggled it back into camp?”

I’m A Celeb’s Jill Scott reveals next big TV job as she joins showbiz legend
Jill Scott reveals worst moment in the jungle which wasn’t shown in full

Jill, who was part of a select few celebs that were able to have a BBQ on the Beach while on ITV’s The View, was one of them.

In response to Chris, the 35-year-old explained: “Yeah, I did. The episode shows me wearing a cap, something I would never wear because it doesn’t fit my style.

“And what I did was, I got a steak in the top of my hat. The grease was seeping into my hair.

Jill also admitted that she had steamed sourdough bread on her plate in a cheekier move to steal food.

She added: “The other thing I did – which I don’t mind mentioning – basically there was a big thing of sourdough bread. Then I ripped the bread in half and wrapped it in paper.

“I had a bikini top on so for the first time ever I filled my bikini top with sourdough and when we got back we distributed it evenly to people who wanted food. I didn’t tell them where the food had been, but I don’t think Owen would have minded. “

It comes as it was revealed the former England footballer will join actor and presenter Robson Green as he turns a spotlight on their native North East in BBC2’s Dirty Weekends.

Jill will support the actor from Northumberland, who is also the star of Granchester’s Extreme Fishing and Granchester’s Granchester, in his mission to promote the area.

It is set against the stunning backdrop of breathtaking scenery. “some good, clean fun”.

From January 23rd, the series will feature Sara Davies, a former Dragon’s Den actress and businesswoman, as well as Rosie Ramsey (hit podcaster, talk show host), and Les Ferdinand (ex-footballer).

The I'm A Celebrity winner has already signed up for a new show

3

Already, the I’m A Celebrity winner signed up to a new programCredit to Rex

Latest News

Previous articleHarper’s Horny Chemistry With Cameron, Despite being ‘Disgusted’ By Him – The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact