I’m A Celeb winner Jill Scott reveals she broke two HUGE rules in camp – but show bosses didn’t spot it

I’M A Celeb winner Jill Scott has revealed that she broke two huge rules while in camp, but bosses didn’t spot it happening.

Jill has taken up her first big TV role after her huge win with I’m A Celeb 2022.

She has admitted that she broke a few rules while at camp.

Chris Moyles chatted to Lioness’ star today about her food rules.

Chis said: “Are you aware that Jill Scott, the Lioness, nicked food from that barbecue on the beach and smuggled it back into camp?”

Jill, who was part of a select few celebs that were able to have a BBQ on the Beach while on ITV’s The View, was one of them.

In response to Chris, the 35-year-old explained: “Yeah, I did. The episode shows me wearing a cap, something I would never wear because it doesn’t fit my style.

“And what I did was, I got a steak in the top of my hat. The grease was seeping into my hair.

Jill also admitted that she had steamed sourdough bread on her plate in a cheekier move to steal food.

She added: “The other thing I did – which I don’t mind mentioning – basically there was a big thing of sourdough bread. Then I ripped the bread in half and wrapped it in paper.

“I had a bikini top on so for the first time ever I filled my bikini top with sourdough and when we got back we distributed it evenly to people who wanted food. I didn’t tell them where the food had been, but I don’t think Owen would have minded. “

It comes as it was revealed the former England footballer will join actor and presenter Robson Green as he turns a spotlight on their native North East in BBC2’s Dirty Weekends.

Jill will support the actor from Northumberland, who is also the star of Granchester’s Extreme Fishing and Granchester’s Granchester, in his mission to promote the area.

It is set against the stunning backdrop of breathtaking scenery. “some good, clean fun”.

From January 23rd, the series will feature Sara Davies, a former Dragon’s Den actress and businesswoman, as well as Rosie Ramsey (hit podcaster, talk show host), and Les Ferdinand (ex-footballer).