I’m a brain expert and my 12-step toolkit will help you sleep better than ever

A BRAIN scientist has revealed his 12 steps to a perfect night’s sleep.

Although it may seem like a long list of tasks, even just completing a few will make a significant difference in your quality of sleep.

2 For better sleep, follow this 12-step process Credit: Getty

2 Dr Andrew Huberman Credit: Wikipedia

Professor of neurobiology at Stanford School of Medicine Andrew Huberman believes that sleep is the best remedy for stress and emotional stability, as well as a great immune booster.

In a Newsletter he published on Huberman Lab, he wrote: “Sleep is THE foundation of our mental and physical health and performance in all endeavours.

“Yet no one is perfect about sleep.

“The occasional night out or missing sunlight viewing here and there is not a big deal, so don’t obsess about that.

“However, if any of us drift from these and the other behaviors for too long, we start to suffer.

“So whatever your life and goals and schedule, master your sleep. You’ll be so happy you did!”

He divided the key messages in to a list of 12, which is what you see below.

1. Seek sunlight

Dr Huberman said: “View sunlight by going outside within 30-60 minutes of waking. Repeat this in the evening, just before sunset.

“If you wake up before the sun is out and you wantTurn on the artificial lights to wake you up and then get outside as soon as the sun rises.

“On bright cloudless days: view morning and afternoon sun for 10 min; cloudy days: 20 min; very overcast days 30-60 min.

“If you live someplace with very minimal light, consider an artificial daytime simulator source.”

The circadian clock works well when the sun is shining on it.

The 24-hour body clock is used to initiate sleep and wake us awake and it depends on the signals from the sun.

Dr Huberman said it’s best to avoid sunglasses if you can, but you will still get the benefit with.

2. Establish a wake-up time

Dr Huberman advised that each day must start at the same time, even on weekends.

Experts explain that this helps the body stay in a particular pattern which it likes.

Not as important is going to bed at the same hour every night.

It is advised you don’t go to bed before you are tired, this can induce anxiety as you toss and turn.

Dr Huberman said: “Go to sleep when you first start to feel sleepy.

“Pushing through the sleepy late evening feeling and going to sleep too late (for you) is one reason people wake at 3 am and can’t fall back asleep.”

3. Caffeine cut

Dr Huberman said: “Avoid caffeine within 8-10 hours of bedtime.

“Dr Matt Walker (sleep expert from UC Berkeley) might even say 12-14 hours.”

Caffeine is found in coffee, energy drinks and tea. It has a long half life.

Half-life is the amount of time it takes for a quantity of a substance to be reduced to half the original amount, and coffee’s is around five hours, but it varies from person to person based on genetics.

4. Try hypnosis

Dr Huberman recommended that self-hypnosis be used if you suffer from severe sleep problems.

“If you have sleep disturbances, insomnia, or anxiety about sleep, try the research-supported protocols on the Reveri app (for iPhone),”He said.

“Do the Reveri sleep self-hypnosis 3x a week at any time of day.

“It’s only 10-15 min long and will help you rewire your nervous system to be able to relax faster.”

5. Dim the lights

Dr Huberman recommends that you avoid bright lighting after 10 pm.

This comes back to the circadian rhythms; when it’s evening, your brain needs signals that it’s near bedtime, including the sun going down.

Dr Huberman said: “Here is a simple rule: only use as much artificial lighting as is necessary for you to remain and move about safely at night.

“Viewing bright lights of all colors are a problem for your circadian system.

“Candlelight and moonlight are fine.”

He suggested that shift workers should have the opportunity to view the Huberman Lab Podcast on jetlagFor reducing the negative effects of shift work.

6. Keep naps under 30 or 90 minutes

Naps aren’t always a bad idea.

But you should “limit daytime naps to less than 90 min, or don’t nap at all,”Dr Huberman stated.

People sleep in cycles. If you set an alarm to wake yourself up halfway through the cycle, it can make you feel extremely sleepy.

Normal sleep cycles last 90 minutes. During this time, you transition from light to deep, dreamy sleep and then back to light.

You will be able to wake up in 30 minutes if you set your alarm earlier than that.

7. How to wake up at 3am

Many people feel the need to wake up every morning at the same time.

Huberman suggests that you use NSDR (nonsleep deep sleep) instead of trying to drift off yet again.

It employs techniques to reset the nervous systems, relax the body and mind, and induce sleep.

This is an example ten minute Yoga Nidra The breathing technique was taught to Dr Huberman by him and is “the quickest way to activate the parasympathetic (relaxation, rest & digest) response”.

8. We can all use a little help

Dr Huberman suggested that you might consider taking a supplement 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed.

These include:

145mg Magnesium Thionate or 200mg Magesium Bisglycinate

50 mg Apigenin (Swanson, the only source I have found; we are not affiliated with Swanson).

100mg to 400mg Theanine

(3) I also consume 2g of Glycine (2-4 nights per week) and 100mg GABA (3-4 nights per month).

Dr Huberman said: “I would start with one supplement (or none!) You can then add one more as you need.

“Some people do not need any supplements, and some people like theanine but not magnesium, etc. so you have to determine what is best for you.”

He advised against taking the anine if you experience night terrors, excessive dreams, sleepwalking, or sleep-walking.

Magnesium supplementation can cause an upset stomach in some people. In these cases, you should not take the magnesium supplement.

9. Late night spike

Dr Huberman said: “Expect to feel really alert around one hour before your natural bedtime.

“This is a naturally occurring spike in wakefulness that sleep researchers have observed.

“Don’t freak out if it happens. It will pass!”

10. Cool room

Dr Huberman said: “Your body needs to drop in temperature by 1-3 degrees to fall and stay asleep effectively.

“Body temperature increases are one reason you wake up.

“Thus, keep your room cool and remove blankets as needed.”

Warm bedding and a cool place are the best environments for getting you to sleep and keeping you awake at night.

11. Get rid of alcohol

Night caps might sound like a good idea as they help you fall asleep faster (we all know that heavy drinking can make it difficult to go to sleep). “black out”Almost immediately

It may be hard to believe how much this affects your quality of sleep.

The quality of your sleep and not the quantity (hours) is what will determine how rested you are in the morning.

“Drinking alcohol messes up your sleep,”Dr Huberman said: “as do most sleep medications”.

12. Changes in your sleep habits are possible

Dr Huberman suggested it’s normal for your sleep needs to change and not to worry.

He said: “We might be night owls at 15 but become “morning people”As we get older, we may need to rest for 6 hours each night in summer, and 7-8 in winter. It will vary.”

Experts believe that getting eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night is a myth.

You can tell if you’re getting enough sleep by how awake you feel at 11am/noon.

It is fine if you get at least six hours of quality sleep each night.