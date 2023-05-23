I’m a boots security guard – here’s the clever way we stop shoplifters in their tracks

BOOTS’ security expert reveals how the pharmacy has cleverly stopped shoplifters.

Ryszard Majer, Security Operations Specialist for the pharmacy chain, uses a tannoy to tell light-fingered customers they’re “being watched”.

On Tuesday, Channel 4 News aired a video clip that shows this scare tactic.

In the video, a man in a tracksuit in one of the chain’s stores is being monitored by the company’s central CCTV hub in Beeston in Nottingham.

Security staff noticed him removing a bag from his pockets before he took products off the shelf and placed them into the bag.

Security staff, who are located across the country, were able speak to him via loudspeaker with pre-recorded message

Ryszard explained: “We put a message in to say the store’s being watched and that the store’s being recorded.

“He then hears that, takes the products out and puts them back on the shelf, acknowledges the camera to say ‘Yeah, you got me’ and then leaves the store without incident.” 

Other messages include: “Put the items back and leave the store. You have been recorded. The police will be contacted”.

