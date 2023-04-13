I’m a beauty whizz & I use bargain hardware staple to achieve a flawless fake tan, people think I’m bonkers but it works

Fake tanning is a skill that many beauty enthusiasts will recognize.

It can be difficult to achieve a naturally bronzed appearance.

3 One tan fan shares her secret to creating a uniform layer Credit: Getty

3 Chelsea begins by spraying tanning on her leg. Credit: TikTok/@chelseaxx26

However, makeup artists around the world have mastered the art of applying a thick layer of skin care products.

Thank goodness, they share their secrets with others who love fake tan.

However, there are some that surprise more than others.

Beauty fan Chelsea has revealed how to apply fake tan leaving you “streak free.”

Her now-viral TikTok @chelseaxx26 She shared the hack she accidentally discovered.

Usually, most people will apply their fake tan using a mitt to ensure it doesn’t leave patches of fake tan on their hands.

But Chelsea couldn’t find her mitt, which meant she had to get creative – and instead she used a paint roller, which is regularly bought from hardware stores.

The video has been viewed over 2.3million times. She wrote, “Lost me tan mitt, so a roller it is. Not gonna lie, it was honestly so great no patches at all!”

Chelsea is shown with a fake tan on her leg before she grabs a paint roller to blend the tan into both her legs.

The technique works quickly and provides coverage.

‘Gives you a beautiful tan’

It has attracted more than 87k views since it was uploaded.

One wrote: “This would be great for doing your back.”

The second was: “Not calling my father at close to 9:30 at night and asking him for a painting roller.”

Someone else wrote: “Watch every DIY store be sold out of foam rollers.”

3 Chelsea’s secret, which is loved by many beauty enthusiasts, allows you to even spread your tan over the skin Credit: TikTok/@chelseaxx26

Another said: “I must try this myself.”

Chelsea responded, “Gives me a beautiful tanning!”

Other commentators said that this trick was already known to them.

One wrote: “I’ve been doing this for years”.

Another shared: “That’s what we use in bodybuilding competitions, it’s streak free and easier to apply.”

One fan commented: “Love this! I will definitely try this technique. I’m curious to see how much product is absorbed into the roller.

One user pointed out that Skinny Tan already makes a version of this, retailing for £7.79, but it’s currently sold out online.