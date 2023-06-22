I’m a 21-year-old law student with no basketball experience – but a loophole has allowed me to enter the NBA Draft

THE 2023 NBA Draft will include basketball phenoms Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson – and a law student who has never played the game in his life.

Later this week, Jordan Haber will put on his best suit and tie, and travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn knowing that he has no chance of being selected by an NBA team.

3 Jordan Haber found a loophole in the NBA’s CBA to attend the 2023 NBA Draft Credit: Tiktok/Haberjordan

3 The law student admits he will be ’emotional’ when he attends the Barclays Center Credit: Tiktok/Haberjordan

3 Adam Silver is not expected to call Haber’s name in the NBA Draft Credit: Getty

But the 21-year-old Miami Heat fan is living a lifelong dream by simply gaining eligibility to be selected in the Draft after finding a loophole in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Haber’s unexpected journey to the NBA Draft began when was bored one day at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, prior to attending Cardozo School of Law in New York this fall.

He started looking through the NBA’s CBA and spotted language that he thought might allow him to enter the draft.

Despite never having played basketball in high school or college, Haber was eligible because he was graduating from a university in the United States within the academic year the draft is scheduled and was over 19 years old.

This was enough to apply to enter the NBA Draft.

“I am now Jordan Haber, member of the 2023 NBA draft class, uh, soon to be undrafted class,” Haber said in a May 18 TikTok video that has been viewed more than 3.1 million times.

Haber emailed the NBA with documentation that proved he met the criteria, then filled out the forms he received from the league.

Incredibly, he received confirmation from the league that he was eligible for the 2023 draft.

“You really have a three-month, four-month window to really do this,” Haber told the Los Angeles Times.

“And it’s because of that window, not many people are going to think to do it because they think, oh it’s a waste of time, there’s some paperwork to fill out. And it’s what it really is.”

His name appears under a category for “unknown individuals” who applied for draft eligibility.

Haber’s story has gained huge publicity, including a segment playing basketball for ABC’s Good Morning America.

He plans on recording his experience on YouTube as well as a documentary he and a friend have been working on.

Haber says his parents have found his detour to law school as “hilarious”.

And he described his outfit as “a basic blue suit like you would see at a bar mitzvah”.

He has no idea where he will be sitting at the Barclays Center but believes he will be “pretty emotional” when he arrives there.

“It’s what you dream of as a kid, like that small chance you get drafted,”Haber told ABC 7.

“I want to show people you can do anything if you just set your mind to it.”