I’m 37 & reversed aging – I was surprised by a ‘natural Botox’ drink, it really moved the needle and cleared my acne

The 37-YEAR OLD female has shared her secrets to maintaining youthful looking skin.

She revealed her love for natural anti-aging products by revealing the ingredients of what she called a “Botox Drink.”

I’m 37. “I’m 37 years old. “I age naturally and will tell you exactly how I do it,” said the woman.

She shared photos with us of her before she adopted a healthier way of life. It was clear that her skin wasn’t as healthy.

The dark circles were still visible even after applying concealer and using makeup. She said she also suffered from a number of acne breakouts and dark spots.

She shares her drink of choice, which she says has changed the appearance of her skin.

“I’ve been juicing celery ever since I discovered the Medical medium in 2017. I tried everything.

I didn’t believe celery juice could work, because I have tried many other juices and none of them helped me. “I thought yeah, right. Celery juice will not work. It worked.

It really improved my health, particularly my skin and my general well-being. My brain fog was lifted by this product.

It helped me with skin problems like my eczema and acne. Also, it got rid of the bloating.

It helped me heal my adrenals.

The skin will be plump because the liver is cleaned, the toxins are removed and the pathogens’ cells are broken down.

The viruses and bacteria are causing your loss of collagen. Celery juice acts as natural Botox. She said, “I’d definitely drink it.”

Nadine placed equal emphasis on fruit and water consumption.

“You should also consume more fruits and foods rich in Betacarotene.

You can include any lemon, including papaya, sweet potato, spinach, and other leafy vegetables.

She added: “And I always tell people to eat more fruits because they will help you hydrate your face at the cellular levels.”