I’m 29 and a mum-of-eight boys

A MUM-of-eight has hit back at critics who judge her large family and assume that her kids all have different dads.

Yalancia, 29 years old, insists that Mike and she don’t receive benefits for looking after their children. Instead, they earn a living.

The couple, who have eights sons, detail their family life online, offering fans a glimpse inside “that Rosario life” – which is also their social media handle.

Yalancia, who lives in the US with her family, said people are usually shocked to learn she is just 29 and already had eight kids.

She was only 17 when she and Mike had their first baby together. They have continued to grow their family since then.

In a post on the family’s Instagram page, she revealed: “I always get [told] I look too young to have such a big family!

“I finished high school with honors right before I had my firstborn at 17 years old I then moved to Indiana got my bachelors degree all while expanding my family! Then took off to Dallas for better opportunities!”

The mum-of-8 revealed that many people question the number of dads in the photo, as they are unable to believe that all eight have the same dad.

Yalancia clarified that it doesn’t really matter if there were multiple fathers.

The first son of the couple was born in 2012, with the youngest born this year.

Two weeks before their due date, one of the parents-of-8 died. The couple couldn’t hear any heartbeats and lost their baby. This caused a tragic stillbirth.

The family has over 30,000 followers on Instagram who tune in to the sometimes chaotic life of the Rosario family – in addition to thousands more on YouTube and TikTok.

Yalancia and Mike both admitted that they would like to have another child and grow their family, with at least ten children.

While they hope one of their children will be a girl (although, they’re perfectly happy with all three boys).

