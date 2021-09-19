I’m 19 & married my 61-year-old boyfriend with my parents support – despite them calling the POLICE when they met him

A TEENAGER who married a 61-year-old dad of two has revealed that her parents have welcomed him into the family despite calling the police the first time they met him.

Audrey Cheyenne Smiley Moon, a 19-year-old military police officer, first met Kevin, 61 on Badoo, in early 2020.

5 The woman married a man who was 42 years older than her

5 Audrey Cheyenne-Smiley Moon met Kevin online

Despite a 42-year age gap between them, she was initially attracted by his bio saying he was a veteran who had worked for the military police.

Within a few months of chatting online, they were officially a couple and had both said “I love you”. They finally met in person in July 2020 and shared their first kiss.

Audrey told Jam Press: “I was both excited and nervous to see him.

“He still talks about the day he laid his eyes on me with such passion.

“Kevin made the first move. When we first met, he took my face and held it in his hands. We had our first kiss.

“We can both agree truly that it was love at first sight.”

Neither Audrey nor Kevin, from Modesto, California, had been in a relationship with such a big age gap before but believe it doesn’t matter as they have lots in common and a deep connection.

Audrey said: “Our first conversation was about the military and he asked questions about me and we became very open to each other.

“We talked about everything together.

“Kevin also looks very handsome to me.

“What makes our relationship so great and perfect for us is our ever-growing love for each other.”

Cemex dispatcher Kevin had been married for 19-years and had two children.

His children are supportive of their relationship and are happy to see the happiness between them.

As Kevin is older than both Audrey’s parents, who are 38 and 43, she initially kept their relationship a secret from her family – but made the decision to tell them in August last year.

Audrey said: “We were open about our relationship to our co-workers but it was a secret from my family at first.

“I couldn’t handle the stress of keeping it a secret from my family so we agreed that he would come down to meet them.

“My family was extremely hostile about meeting him at first because we told them about us in a bad way.

“I texted them while I was away with him and we came back to my parent’s house to my entire family and the cops waiting outside.

“It was scary at first but Kevin was ready to stand for what he believed in and now after getting to know him, my family has really grown to like him.

“For three days, they yelled at him every time he came to see me and did everything they could to tell him how terrible he is for loving me.

“He took it and since then has proven to them how much he truly and deeply loves me.

“We haven’t heard any negative comments from strangers yet, but we have gotten looks but we normally don’t mind them. We focus on ourselves.”

They got married in Nevada’s small chapel on August 1, 2021.

Now they are planning for their lives together.

Audrey said: “Most of the time we talk about getting our dream home, having a baby, and living our lives happily.

“He wants to be a stay-at-home dad and watch our baby while I am at work and he can pursue his woodworking hobby.

“He wants to cook and clean for me until I come home. Then, we can spend time together.

“We want to travel in an RV. We would love to have our favourite breed of dog. Mine is a Staffordshire American Terrier pit bull. He would like a Saint Bernard.

“We just want to be together and never separate again. We are eager to have our baby – it is just finding the right time.

“Our lives make it difficult for dreams like that but we know in time we will live our dream.”

Although they have been married for a while, they live apart. Audrey works in the Middle East, and Kevin lives in California. After Kevin’s retirement next year, they plan to move in together.

Audrey said: “What makes our relationship work even thousands of miles away from each other is our constant communication.

“We are always very affectionate towards each other and when times get hard, we try to focus on what we are fighting for. When our time apart ends, we talk about the future together.

“I still look at him with eyes filled with pure love and joy and he looks at me the same way. Sometimes, we are so happy we begin to cry.

“I love how passionate and patient he is. He is also very generous and kind. He has such a pure, loving heart.

“People my age are very inconsiderate and selfish. Kevin is exactly the opposite.

“He is very understanding and only wants to do things for me.

“They focus on social media and gaining followers.

“People will do anything nowadays to get a like. Kevin and me aren’t like this. We are kind-hearted, selfless people who care about others before we do our own.

Audrey, who describes herself as an old soul, added: “I did not think I would meet the man of my dreams who is also my best friend and love of my life.

“He is my soul mate and that is something worth fighting for. The love you have for someone is inexplicable and endless.

“Kevin and I want to show the world that we aren’t the stereotypical sugar daddy or gold digger relationship.

“We truly love each other because of who we are and what we do for each other.”

Kevin stated that he first noticed her profile and thought she was cute. However, he wasn’t looking to date a young girl.

“I was actually looking in my area for people between the ages of 30 and 50. Her profile shouldn’t have come up. I was compelled to see it. Another thing told me that it was worth my time.

“I found a new best friend and fell in love with my best friend.”

5 The two have plans to have kids soon

5 Kevin plans to be a stay-at-home husband

5 Audrey’s parents first refused to accept Kevin