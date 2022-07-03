I’m 16 years old and found the perfect bottomless Brunch outfit at Tesco.

A MIDSIZE fashion lover has shared how she found the perfect bottomless brunch look… from Tesco.

Olivia, who hails from the UK, posts under @diymywedding. TikTok She shared a video in which she was seen wearing a combination of shorts and a white-patterned shirt.

2 Olivia shared how she found the perfect co-ord to host a bottomless brunch for the girls…from Tesco Credit: TikTok/@diymywedding

2 The top cost just £19 while the shorts retailed at £16 Credit: TikTok/@diymywedding

The clip begins with: “Omg girls, so I have a bottomless brunch with the girls next weekend and I wanted to get a new outfit, obvs.”

Just popped into Tesco to find the most incredible two-piece coord.”

So I’m like a size 16 – these are both 16 – the top was £19, the shorts were £16 and I just think how gorge. It’s something I could take on my honeymoon.

Olivia continues: “I chucked on these white sandals from New Look and I’ve got this bag from Shein…it’s so cute.”

This is a flattering look that covers all the areas I need, but it also makes me feel confident.

You feel exactly like me. It’s nice to have your old self back.

So the moral of the story is, get yourself down to your local Tesco F&F and grab yourself this gorgeous two-piece if you’re going out at the weekend.”

It is so comfortable. It might be a size smaller. I may go for a 14. It is absolutely wonderful.

“I feel confident for first time in years.”

Since then, the post has been viewed over 60,000 times and received a flood of comments from fashion lovers.

“You look amazing! Running to Tesco,”You will be enthused.

A second comment: “Looks amazing! Need this for holiday, obsessed with anything green.”

The third was penned “I need this outfit.”

Another wrote: “You look absolutely gorgeous.”

Additional information: “Love love it!! I’ll be going to my local Tesco tomorrow.”

One more user of social media remarked: “Looks amazing on you , I’m off to Tesco tomorrow.”