Illinois Man Dies After Contracting Rabies From Bat and Refusing Treatment

An Illinois man died from the first case of rabies in the state since 1954, after contracting it from a bat and then denying treatment, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday. In his 80s, the man woke up with a bat on his neck. The bat was then captured and tested positive for Rabies.

A bat colony was also found in the man’s home. According to the department of public healthcare, he refused to receive rabies treatment.

The man reportedly began experiencing rabies symptoms, including a headache, neck pain, and difficulty speaking, among other things. According to the department of health, he later died from the disease.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials.”

A post-exposure vaccination shot against rabies is available that can be taken by individuals. This vaccine is given to approximately 60,000 Americans per year. According to the department of public health, bats are most commonly infected with rabies.

“Sadly, this case underscores the importance of raising public awareness about the risk of rabies exposure in the United States,” Mark Pfister, executive director of Lake County Health Department, stated in a statement.