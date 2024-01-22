I’ll throw all of my albums away if boy band star isn’t Piranha, says Masked Singer fans – shocking clue ‘confirms’ identity

Is Danny Jones from McFly behind The Masked Singer’s Piranha? Fans are Convinced!

The Masked Singer fans have insisted a clue during the latest episode ‘confirmed’ Piranha to be a huge boy band star. Ever since Piranha’s first performance on The Masked Singer, many viewers have been convinced that there can be only one person behind the mask.

Fan Speculation Reaches a Fever Pitch

Many immediately guessed Danny Jones from McFly and – following his rendition of Treasure by Bruno Mars at the weekend – some think the 37-year-old may have given the game away. Writing on social media, one fans said: “Piranha = Danny Jones from Mcfly (sounds like him and also does that Mcfly jump at the end!)” Another said: “Danny’s voice is easy to point out and I can hear his Bolton accent when piranha speaks.” Someone else wrote: “If Danny Jones isn’t Piranha, I’ll chuck all my McFly CDs away… you can’t deny that voice!” And a fourth added: “I would know that voice anywhere!!”

Eiffel Tower’s Mystery Identity Unveiled

Meanwhile fans think they’ve also worked out which famous face is behind the character Eiffel Tower. They took to social media after Saturday night’s show to insist it’s none other than singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Anastacia. One wrote: “Reckon Eiffel Tower is Anastasia.” A second agreed and said: “Eiffel Tower sounds like Anastacia to me.” A second shared: “I said the same as Mo and thought Eiffel Tower sounded so like Gabrielle. The only other person that sounds like that to me is Anastacia.”