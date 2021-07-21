‘Ikkat’ Full Movie Watch Online For Free | 2021 Kannada Movie | Nagabhushana, Bhoomi Shetty, Sundar

Ikkat has been an extraordinary project for the lead actors. One of the core reasons Ikkat is a particular project for Nagabhushana is that the actor can entertain people as a lead after playing countless avatars of character artists on screens. Additionally, Ikkat is the actor first-ever film which is released via an OTT platform.

Ikkat is a comedy-drama that is shot during the lockdown, and the premise of the film makes it unique. The film is globally released across over 240 countries and also in India.

Since January 2020, filmmakers across different industries have explored the lockdown theme, and Ikkat is in direct competition with those beautiful films. Let’s check the details of the outright comedy Ikkat below:

Ikkat: Release Date

The film will be released on the 21st of July 2021. At the time of writing, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. The plot of Ikkat was written, conceptualised, produced and directed by Khan Brothers, Haseen Khan and Esham Khan.

According to Khan Brothers, they wanted to do something very different with the film and explore the flip side of the nationwide lockdown regarding relationships. Indeed, the brothers do not have a film background to begin their journey.

However, their passion for making such groundbreaking films goes back to their teenage days. They have been part of all departments in Kannada film since they stepped into the industry back in 2006.

Ikkat: Watch Full Move Online Fore Free On Amazon Prime Video

The film is available only on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. So, if you don’t have a subscription to the streaming platform, you can watch the film for free.

Amazon Prime Video provides a 30-day trial period for new users. It would be best if you had at least Rs. 2/- in your account to start the trial period. Ensure that you cancel the subscription on or before the 30th day.