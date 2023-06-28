Ikea’s designer products are a great alternative to designer brands.

A designer revealed the four Ikea items she loves. One is a dupe of a designer product that can save you thousands.

A TikTok user’s interior design tips went viral, and four prized products from the Swedish discount home furnishing firm were highlighted.

The chairs include a replica that appears to be an Ikea version of the classic English club chair, which was created in 1950 and is said to have set new standards.

Renowned US designer, architect and film-maker Charles Eames spent several years fine-tuning his design – which now sells for a whopping £10k.

Ikea has come up with a much cheaper and more convincing alternative.

Asma is a TikTok User who claims that this claim has been made. @everywherehomeWhat is the name of this person? Video The recommendation of favorite new furniture has received over 11,000 “likes” now.

She brings to the attention of people an “armchair-and-ottoman” sold by Ikea, with the name Havberg.

She tells the viewers that she really loves this chair.

The Eames Chair is outrageously expensive for the average person. This chair, however, costs $449. I find it a very good price, as it actually feels comfortable.

While Vitra is selling their Eames Chair for £10,910, Ikea’s website is now offering their Havberg take for $599, or £470 – although it does not appear to be available on Ikea’s UK site.

Asma’s video of 57 seconds is accompanied by these words: “These are things that have been repeatedly recommended and with good cause.

As a graphic designer, I like to spend my budget efficiently.

If you have been following my blog for some time, you will know that I am most likely to spend money on heavy-duty seating, linens and mattresses, as well as hardware.

She also suggests buying Ikea bowls costing £1.17 ($1.49) apiece – describing them as “super-useful in the kitchen” and saying she has “about a dozen of these at home to help me with food prep”.

The uploaded video continues to say: “Ikea shelving of all kinds is going to amaze you.

The Kallax unit, which is my favorite from Ikea’s projects, is super cheap.

It’s actually going to become a part of a future dining room project.

The company’s Billy Bookcase was also praised as being “really good for the price” by the woman. She also hailed a Besta unit as her “favourite” product to display and hold a television.

Besta is a brand of furniture that she said: “I own it and often recommend it.”

Some of the positive responses received from viewers include “I like everything in this video” and “I really love this chair”.

One person asked: “How can your Ikea be so empty?” “Mine’s usually super busy.”

Ikea opened its first shop in Warrington, Cheshire back in 1987. The company, known for their ready-to-assemble home furnishings and accessories, is now present in 22 locations across Britain.

It has announced that it will be removing from UK supermarket shelves all sweets and confectionery made by Mondelez (owners of Cadbury’s) in favor of own-brand items.

Online, fans of Ikea’s products shared tips on how to transform a bookcase into a kitchen island. They also offered ideas for decluttering a tiny apartment with a bedframe and transforming a balcony using cheap Ikea or TK Maxx purchases.

One DIY enthusiast showed how to transform an Ikea bookcase in a Boujie television stand.

