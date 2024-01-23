Ikea Transformed My UK Garage into a Stylish En Suite Bedroom – You Won’t Believe How Good It Looks!

Mum transforms garage into stunning mini flat for relative – see unbelievable before and after

Are you looking for creative ways to maximize the use of space? This article tells the tale of a savvy mum who transformed her garage into a livable space for a family member. The mum, Agnes Mann, shared her garage conversion journey through a video posted on her popular YouTube channel.

The Garage Conversion Journey

In her video, Agnes explained that she decided to convert her garage into a living space to create additional privacy and independence for a family member who was moving into her house. Builders removed the garage door and bricked up half of it, creating space for a window and an ensuite bathroom.

Transformed Space

The once dingy garage has now been completely transformed. The bathroom is adorned with black and white tiling on the floors and matte grey tiling on the walls. The main room measures 5.5m by 2.5m and is carefully furnished with all the essentials needed for comfortable living. It includes a small kitchenette with a microwave, a kettle, a fridge, and kitchen cabinets. Agnes also invested in furnishings from Wren, Amazon, and Ikea. The conversion itself took only three months to complete, and the total cost came in at just under £25,000.

Impressions and Plans

Social media hasn’t been silent about Agnes’s garage conversion journey. In fact, her video has garnered an impressive 54,000 views, with comments praising her work and expressing interest in similar endeavors. One user mentioned the possibility of converting their own garage into a separate studio apartment for a family member. Some have even suggested that Agnes could rent out the space in the future via Airbnb.

Are you considering a unique home renovation project, like converting a garage into a livable space? Let Agnes’s garage conversion journey inspire you as you embark on your own creative home improvement journey.

