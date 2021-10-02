Ikea bargains help mum who has no money or space to create a beautiful dressing table in her bedroom.

You don’t have to have a large bedroom to have all you need. One woman shows how to make a small dressing table that fits in a tiny space.

This savvy mom shares videos on TikTok under her name The Rendall Family, used bargains from Ikea, and it cost her just over £100 to do.

4 A woman shared her budget dressing table, which is great for small spaces. Credit: TikTok/@therendallfamily

4 Everything is just Ikea and cost just £110 Credit: TikTok/@therendallfamily

“If you want a space to get ready in the morning but don’t have much space or money, I’ve created this little area at the end of my bed,”She said it in the video.

This stunning dresser may not be too far, but it offers plenty of storage space for jewellery, accessories, and other beauty items.

The set up includes a white floating dressing table, named the Alex shelf, with two drawers, which she picked up for just £50 from Ikea.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Next to it, a tall shelving unit houses a selection of tubs which she’s used to categorise all of her beauty bits – and this cost her just £50.

Pop-on lights were ordered from Amazon by the mum. She attached them to each shelf. “looks really nice at night”.

In the clip, she explained: “I’ve got this long shelf from Ikea for £50 and on each of the shelves I’ve got boxes and I’ve split them into different categories.

“I bought these Amazon pop lights and they just turn on. It’s easy to put in batteries, and it lights up beautifully at night.

Then I got the shelf itself from Ikea for £35 and it’s perfect. It has two draws, so I can store all my hair, jewellery and other small items in there.

To brighten up the space, the smart shopper made stunning rose-gold print herself. These were used to line the white wall above her dresser.

“These are from Poundland for £1 and then the prints I found on the internet and just stuck them in,” she said, before revealing the total was just £110.

Many saw the clip and were eager to have the look.

“Great idea, clever girl,”One person said.

And another one said: “Looks lovely, such a good idea.”

Meanwhile, DIY fanatic shares the easy way she makes her rooms look expensive using £12 IKEA lights.

Plus Mrs Hinch completely transforms a £4 Ikea stool and table into a stunning display and it only took minutes.

And this woman transforms her boring beige home into a colourful paradise thanks to £20 paint and charity shop bargains.

4 NINTCHDBPICT000683525908-1 Credit: TikTok/@therendallfamily

4 NINTCHDBPICT000683525908 Credit: TikTok/@therendallfamily