IKEA and Costco will be open for business on the 19th of June 2023.

Will Costco, Ikea, and Hobby Lobby be open on June 19, 2023?

It is an annual event that marks a significant date in American history. The day can be spent with family, friends and neighbours. Many people may take advantage of the time off to run their errands, get organized or reflect on the past. If this sounds familiar, then you might be wondering whether stores like Hobby Lobby IKEA, and Costco are open on Juneteenth in 2023.

When will Hobby Lobby be open?

Hobby Lobby is open for Juneteenth, Monday June 19, 2023.

Hobby Lobby updates their sites with information about nationwide closings. However, they did not do so in honor of Juneteenth. Hobby Lobby is usually only closed during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Hobby Lobby does close all of its stores on Sundays, but the store is usually open for six days out of seven during the rest of the year.

The opening hours of Hobby Lobby tend to be 9am – 8pm local time, though make sure you use their Find a store Check the Juneteenth opening hours in advance of your visit.

Is IKEA open on Juneteenth 2023?

Ikea opens on June 19th 2023.

The furniture giants are set to be open for their normal trading hours, so if you’re off work this coming Monday and a big IKEA trip has been on your list for months then you’re in luck.

While Juneteenth doesn’t warrant a complete closure of all IKEA stores, they do offer their employees flexible holidays, meaning that some may have the day off on Monday, but the workforce will still be in as normal, for the most part.

IKEA’s branch opening hours typically vary from store to store, so make sure you check ahead of your visit to avoid disappointment this Juneteenth.

Is Costco open on juneteenth 2023?

Costco will open its doors on June 19, also known as the Juneteenth of 2023.

The wholesale icons have not announced any closures, so you should be able to benefit from all your usual economies of scale this Juneteenth if you’re at a loose end.

Costco’s US stores will close all their shops for the following 7 days every year.