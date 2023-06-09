If you’re able to spot three differences in these two dragons within 30 seconds, then you are in the top 1 percent.

If you can identify three different cartoons with these differences within less than 30 seconds, then YOU are in the top one percent of all people.

In this tricky brain-teaser, you’ll have to identify the subtle and cleverly hidden changes that occur between two dragons.

2 Find the differences in these cartoons which appear to be identical. Credit: Alamy/Fresherslive

There are subtle differences between the nearly identical pictures of dragons.

It was only the most keen-eyed and best puzzlers who were able to locate them within the set time.

The perfect brainteaser to train your mind and eyes to collaborate to detect hidden differences.

Can you find them all in 30 seconds?

Fear not if you’re struggling as there is help on the way.

Look at certain characteristics of the dragon.

It could be its horns or its wings.

Are you still having problems? If you continue to scroll, we have answers.

But first, if you fancy a further challenge – the animal you see first in this puzzle will help you discover your dominant personality trait.

On a similar thread, whichever animal you see first in this mind-bending illusion can tell you whether you are a people pleaser.

Or test your vision by trying to spot the crown-wearing corgi among a sea of the dogs in under 49 seconds.

You might also have some seriously impressive vision skills if you can spot the odd rose out in this sea of thorny roses in under 10 seconds.