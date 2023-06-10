If you find the snake in the leaf in less than 15 seconds, then your vision is 20/20.

Can you spot the snake hiding in the leafs in under 15 seconds?

You might have 20/20 sight if you find the hidden object in a TikTok clip.

2 Find the snake in the leaf and you may have 20/20 Vision Credit: TikTok user/@maryannfletcher

Can you spot the snake on the above image?

TikTok user MaryAnn Fletcher (@maryannfletcherShe regularly uploads videos of random moments from her life.

The aforementioned is a TikTok VideoShe shared an image of a strange outdoor event that she thought was merely an optical illusion.

She has strayed from the usual topics of motherhood, shopping, dating and other things.

MaryAnn’s photo at first appeared to be a bunch of dried leaves scattered on the floor, but it’s much more.

The hidden reptile in the 15-second video has viewers puzzled.

Find the snake copperhead in this picture. The subtitle is written over the image.

Don’t be worried if you can’t locate the snake. The answer will appear below.

2 The copperhead is seamlessly blended into the background image Credit: TikTok user/@maryannfletcher

This content was posted by the creator VideoShe revealed where the snake was located.

“It took me FOREVER. She wrote, “Watch out for those noodles” in the caption.

Many people struggled to see the snake, just like MaryAnn.

One person commented, “I stared for 10 minutes at that thing.” “I just found it,” a commentator said.

“POV: It’s not there,” a viewer chimed in.

“I’d be dead. Another added, “Done.”