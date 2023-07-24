If you are not cautious, hackers can use Wi-Fi to spy on you. Here are five steps to help you protect yourself.

The search history you keep on your WI-FI device can allow hackers to monitor and spy on you. This can lead to devastating consequences.

Google Searches reveal so much about our lives.

1 A slow internet connection is a sign of someone trying to spy on you. Credit: Getty

We can tell, for example, if we are going to be on vacation or what type of security system is installed. And of course our passwords, financial information and saved details.

How can I tell if my phone is being tracked?

Slow internet speed is an indication that somebody is spying on your network.

An increase in data and internet usage while you have connected the same number devices is another sign.

How do I protect myself from harm?

Here are a few options.

You can access the router settings in your provider’s application.

Create strong, unique passwords for your home networks Don’t forget to use a combination of numbers, special characters, and letters in your password. Enable network encryption You can use this to ensure all Wi-Fi traffic is coded and protected from unauthorised users. Reducing the range of wireless signals By limiting their space, you can prevent hackers from connecting your Wi-Fi. Upgrade the firmware of your router You should periodically check the website of your provider to make sure that the firmware on your router is the latest version. This will keep it safe from hackers. Use your Guest Network It’s possible to use the guest network if it is created. This guest network allows you to give Wi-Fi to close friends without giving them access to the entire network.

