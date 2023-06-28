If you are a frequent traveler, and have taken 373 flights within a single year, here is the best way to receive free items onboard.

One frequent flyer revealed how to easily get freebies on a long haul flight.

Tom Stuker bought a lifetime pass with United Airlines in 1990 for £227k, and has since been jetting around the world nonstop.

The flying enthusiast has revealed his tips for making the most of your flight and bagging some prizes.

Tom has 23million mile under his belt and flew a staggering 373 flight in just 2019.

The first thing he recommends is that you pretend to know the flight attendant. This could lead you to “all sorts of freebies”.

Then he said The Washington Post“I say, I remember you every time! The last time you provided us with such a wonderful service. “I wanted to thank again”

You can get freebies from the in-flight cart if you do this.

Check the map of seats on your smartphone and grab your favorite seat if there are any empty ones.

Also, the travel expert says that checked luggage is never needed: “Always pack less.” There are laundromats in all towns. And stores.”

Last but not least, Tom said that his greatest pet peeve is people using their phone without headphones.

The cheeky flyer said: “Whenever somebody takes a long business call on speaker, I always say, ‘Hey, Next time you’re going to have all of us to your business meeting, bring doughnuts’.”

Tom took 373 flights alone in 2019. This cost him around 1.46 million reward miles.

His secret for getting through long-haul flight is Ambien, and strategic power naps.

Stuker reveals he napped for 3 hours after landing at the destination to help combat jet lag.

His most impressive miles includes flying from Australia to the United States more than 350 time. His jet-setting obsession began here.

He said: “I fell in love with the country… I’ve been back over 350 times since.”

The frequent flyer program has given him access to many perks, including his own personal check-in desk and an entrance to the airport lounges.

His favourite thing about frequent flying? United Flights offers lobster mac and cheddar.

It comes after a flight attendant revealed their secret phrases – which include how to secretly reveal which passengers they fancy.

But a former pilot said there is a phrase they use if they are expecting a rough flight.

Here is a clever way to get some extra freebies from crew during a flight.

