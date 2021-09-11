Idris Elba Wife Sabrina Elba Turns Heads In hosting the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2021!

After hosting the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2021, all eyes were on actor Idris Elba as well as his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Sabrina looked amazing in a gown worn by another celebrity on the night.

Idris Elba, an English actor, is well-known for her roles in hit movies like Marvels. “Thor” “Avengers” movie series. Multiple awards and recognitions have been given to the actor for his acting talents, charisma, and persona.

The actor is Married Sabrina Dhowre Elba was a Somali-Canadian model who became a social media personality in September 1989. Two years after they began dating, the couple was married on April 26, 2019, exactly two years later.

They enjoy spending time together and have been photographed several times during outings. On Wednesday, September 1, they hosted and attended the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2021.

Idris & Sabrina looked stunning in their beautiful outfits on the night. Star actor Idris wore a black suit, shirt, and tie that he paired with black shoes.

Sabrina wore a black leopard print gown with a side slit. The off-the-shoulder, slim-fitting outfit was complemented by evening gloves and a pair of diamond rings.

Sabrina Elba & Idris Elba at world premiere “Cats” New York City, December 16, 2019.

Black strappy heels completed her look. She wore raven locks that she styled in a bun with her black hair. Sabrina was radiant in her makeup, which enhanced her flawless beauty.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she shared photos of her and her husband. Idris was holding his wife while he led her to the venue in the first black-and-white photo. She smiled as she smiled.

The second photo shows the couple on Tate Modern’s red carpet, while the third image shows them taking photographs. Sabrina captioned the post “🤯.”

At the event, it was discovered that Sabrina had suffered an awkward fashion faux-pas as she was wearing the same dress as singer Anne-Marie, who also looked incredible in the same black leopard print dress.

Sabrina shared their secret to a happy marriage.

Sabrina was not affected by the coincidence. She was positive throughout the event, which was the first time she had been on hosting duties.

She shared additional pictures with her husband and showed more details of her gorgeous dress. Prices $2000 on MyTheresa.com She can be found in the caption of the post. submitted this is:

“We did it, babe! Hosted my first award show, was nervous as hell, made a few mistakes, wore the same outfit as someone but in the end, I loved every minute of it!”

Sabrina also said that she would do anything for her husband and thanked him to help her achieve her dreams. She thanked the organizers of the event for their trust in her.

Sabrina and Idris’s love shined through the night, giving us a glimpse into their happy marriage. This appeared! E! “Just the Sip podcast.”

She said they met at jazz bars. Sabrina was singing, dancing, and grooving. Idris was then noticed by her friend who was celebrating her birthday.

Sabrina approached an actor in search of a wingman role, but he turned the tables when he started to approach her. They became close friends and continued to talk the following day.

Sabrina also shared the secret to their happy marriage: they get along so well, and their values are interconnected. She shared with us that they share similar interests and a common sense of humor.

The couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and experienced mild symptoms. They learned many valuable lessons from the experience, which turned their lives around.

They were then able to launch a $40million fund to help those in rural areas struggling with the disease. Sabrina and Idris also assumed roles as U.N. The UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (UN International Fund for Agricultural Development) was launched by Goodwill Ambassadors.