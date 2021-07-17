Idris Elba “Luther” Feature Film Coming to Netflix | Will The Movie Conclude the Acclaimed BBC Crime Drama Series?

For a long time now, the Luther film has been in the news. However, the recent revelation suggests that Netflix will be premiering Luther after a long wait. As per sources, the streaming giant is deeply invested in the making of the film. Here is everything you can learn about Idris Elba’s forthcoming crime thriller film!

As per the sources from Variety, Luther will begin filming from September 2021. The development regarding the filming of Luther came into being sometime in May 2021.

Luther Movie: Is Luther on Netflix Original film?

The only perplexing attribute of the news is that people are unsure if Netflix is deeply invested in the Luther film. At the time of writing, there are several production listings where Netflix has deemed the distributor’s role.

The source article that provided the details of the forthcoming film suggests that Luther is a collaboration between Chernin Entertainment, BBC Worldwide Productions, and 20th Century Fox. Additionally, PeteR Chernin, Katherine Pope, Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, and Idris Elba will serve as the series’ executive producers.

The details mentioned above regarding Netflix’s involvement are not transparent. However, Chernin Entertainment, the production house with an output deal with the original studio, 20th Century Fox Television, moved to Netflix sometime in April 2020.

Luther Movie: Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no information regarding the release date of the Luther movie.

The complicated relationship between Luther and Netflix

The fans of the critically acclaimed series from around the globe weren’t able to watch the primary series since Luther left Netflix in July 2020. Also, the fifth season of Luther didn’t make it to the streaming giant in the United States.

Today, Luther is available on various platforms like Hulu, HBO Max, Britbox, and Starz, not on Netflix.

Luther Movie: Plot

At the time of writing, the details regarding the plot are unknown. However, Dermot Crowley will be making a return in the series as an old boss of Luther. Cillian Murphy will play a new role in the film as David Robey, the antagonist. Also, the acclaimed detective will be provided with a new partner named Odette Raine.