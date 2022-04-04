Idea that the odd alcoholic drink is good for heart ‘is a MYTH and should not be promoted’

By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

THE idea that the odd tipple is good for the heart is a myth and should not be promoted, scientists have warned.

Even drinking within current health guidelines increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cases of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke rose among all drinkers — compared to teetotallers.

The risk increased even among those who kept within the recommended limit of 14 units a week.

The findings are based on 371,463 Brits from the UK Biobank study, containing detailed information on genes and health.

Dr Krishna Aragam, of Massachusetts General Hospital, said: “Reducing alcohol intake will likely reduce cardiovascular risk in all individuals.”

Globally, cardiovascular disease claims almost 18 million lives a year – more than any other illness.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

