Iconic Disney Theme-Park Menu Items From Around the World

By Tom O'Brien
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Mickey ice cream bars are available in all Disney Parks in the US.

mickey mouse ice cream bar

Mickey ice cream bar.


Anne N./Yelp



The chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bars are a quintessential and super-popular Disney Parks menu item, so much so that they’ve even been spotted being sold in grocery stores.

Mickey-shaped waffles can be found at a number of locations across Disney World and Disneyland.

mickey mouse waffles on red plate with chocolate syrup, butter, and whipped cream

Mickey-shaped waffle with chocolate syrup.

Chainapa/Shutterstock


Disneyland Paris also serves Mickey waffles topped with chocolate, honey, or fruits, as well as a savory version topped with smoked salmon.

The turkey leg is one of Disney’s most iconic and hearty park foods.

a person holding two turkey legs wrapped in paper

Turkey legs.

Nick Li/EyeEm/Getty Images


Turkey legs have been sold at Disney since the 1980s. Popular at Renaissance fairs, the meaty snack first arrived via a small food cart in the Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

Visitors to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, can now find the huge turkey legs being sold at Liberty Square Market for $12.49, but they can also be found at all six North American Disney parks.

The loaded hot dogs at Casey’s Corner on Main Street USA in Disney World are a fan-favorite menu item.

caseys hot dog with pulled pork and slaw at disney

A hot dog with pulled pork, coleslaw, and fries at Casey’s Corner on Main Street USA in Disney World.


Scott D./Yelp



In addition to loaded slaw dogs, the joint sells brownies, chili-cheese dogs, fries, and more.

The fried chicken from Plaza Inn in California’s Disneyland park is raved about.

disney plaza inn fried chicken

The fried chicken from Plaza Inn in Disneyland.

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/Getty Images


The fried chicken specialty comes with three pieces of seasoned and fried chicken, mashed potatoes, a buttermilk biscuit, and a side of vegetables, and is considered one of the best entreés in Disneyland.

The grilled cheese sandwiches from Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios are another fan-favorite menu item.

grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup on a tray at disney hollywood studios

Grilled cheese sandwiches at Hollywood Studios.


Jane B./Yelp



Sold at Woody’s Lunch Box, the grilled cheese sandwiches are so popular that in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, Disney decided to release the famed recipe.

