Iconic Disney Theme-Park Menu Items From Around the World

Mickey ice cream bars are available in all Disney Parks in the US.
The chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bars are a quintessential and super-popular Disney Parks menu item, so much so that they’ve even been spotted being sold in grocery stores.
Mickey-shaped waffles can be found at a number of locations across Disney World and Disneyland.
Disneyland Paris also serves Mickey waffles topped with chocolate, honey, or fruits, as well as a savory version topped with smoked salmon.
The turkey leg is one of Disney’s most iconic and hearty park foods.
Turkey legs have been sold at Disney since the 1980s. Popular at Renaissance fairs, the meaty snack first arrived via a small food cart in the Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.
Visitors to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, can now find the huge turkey legs being sold at Liberty Square Market for $12.49, but they can also be found at all six North American Disney parks.
The fried chicken from Plaza Inn in California’s Disneyland park is raved about.
The fried chicken specialty comes with three pieces of seasoned and fried chicken, mashed potatoes, a buttermilk biscuit, and a side of vegetables, and is considered one of the best entreés in Disneyland.