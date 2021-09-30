Iconic Disney Theme-Park Menu Items From Around the World

The turkey leg is one of Disney’s most iconic and hearty park foods.





Turkey legs.



Turkey legs have been sold at Disney since the 1980s. Popular at Renaissance fairs, the meaty snack first arrived via a small food cart in the Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

Visitors to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, can now find the huge turkey legs being sold at Liberty Square Market for $12.49, but they can also be found at all six North American Disney parks.