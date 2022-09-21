ICM’s Jen Rudin Joins APA As Head Of Animation & Voice Over Department

EXCLUSIVE: Jen Rudin has joined APA where she will launch and head up the agency’s Animation and Voice Over department. Rudin is the 12th former ICM agent/executive brought in by APA over the past year — more than all other agencies combined — as the agency has been aggressively pursing ICM staffers made available by the CAA acquisition. Many of the new hires are at the top, including many department heads. Backed by a major investment from Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies two years ago, APA has been in an expansion mode, going on a hiring spree as it is looking to bulk up and move up the agency pecking order, which was disturbed by the CAA-ICM merger.

Rudin, a veteran in animation and voice-over, will create a formal department that focuses on these areas, which were previously handled by APA talent department agents. She has been leading the ICM Partners animation department for the last two decades.

Rudin was an animator at ICM and negotiated animated feature deals with clients such as Wanda Sykes (Lucy Liu), Samuel L. Jackson (Samuel L. Jackson), Rachel Zegler, Stephanie Beatriz., Jason Ritter, Nathan Lane/Alan Cumming, and Cathy Ang. In addition, Rudin signed popular Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin across the board and was instrumental in closing Tunde’s book deal with Simon & Schuster and securing a branding partnership with Nike.

“Our strategic acquisitions of talented agents from ICM Partners are with one thing in mind, to aggressively serve our client’s best interests, expanding the footprint of the agency by bringing in proven, talented agents like Jen who will immediately be able to make an impact in their lives, careers and earning power,”Jim Gosnell, CEO, and Jim Osborne were the Presidents of APA.

Andrew Rogers, Global Chief of Talent, who was a colleague at Rudin’s ICM Partners, also added. “Jen was an invaluable asset in the talent department at ICM. Our clients will greatly benefit from her knowledgeable, aggressive, and extremely well-connected expertise in the Animation casting and Voice-Over business, which exploded during Covid and remains a vital part of the business.”

Rudin worked as a casting director/executive for The Walt Disney Company before joining ICM. Rudin was also the head of Jen Rudin casting, where he won Artios Awards. Chicken Little The Princess and Frog. She is also the author.Confessions of a Casting DirectorHarperCollins published the book.

“I am thrilled to join not only my former colleagues but the entire APA team,”Rudin. “The momentum that APA has built is being felt across the industry, and I’m excited to start.”