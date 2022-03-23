Iceland Airwaves Announces the 2022 Return With Metronomy and Arlo Parks

Music festival Iceland Airwaves will return to Reykjavík, Iceland after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. The annual festival, last held in 2019, has announced it will take place November 2-5 with an initial line-up that includes Arlo Parks, Metronomy, Crack Cloud, and Amyl & the Sniffers.

Local band Daughters of Reykjavík, favorites to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, will also appear. This news comes as Iceland has removed all Covid restrictions on international travel.

We’re back! Oh, how we have missed you! We are proud to announce the addition of the first 14 acts to the Iceland Airwaves line-up. We also made some changes to the festival. You can read more about it on this website. https://t.co/lTWlz0GOXK Song by gugusar pic.twitter.com/KMK3PeHDCV — Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) March 23, 2022

The festival was replaced by a live streamed event in 2020 and 2021 featuring artists like Of Monsters and Men and Ólafur Arnalds. Tickets for Iceland Airwaves’ 2022 edition are on sale now Here.

The announcement comes as festival season kicks off in the U.S.A. and around world. However, there are concerns since Coachella and Stagecoach recently dropped all Covid safety precautions.