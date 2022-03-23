Iceland Airwaves Announces the 2022 Return With Metronomy and Arlo Parks

By Tom O'Brien
Music festival Iceland Airwaves will return to Reykjavík, Iceland after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. The annual festival, last held in 2019, has announced it will take place November 2-5 with an initial line-up that includes Arlo Parks, Metronomy, Crack Cloud, and Amyl & the Sniffers.

Local band Daughters of Reykjavík, favorites to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, will also appear. This news comes as Iceland has removed all Covid restrictions on international travel.

The festival was replaced by a live streamed event in 2020 and 2021 featuring artists like Of Monsters and Men and Ólafur Arnalds. Tickets for Iceland Airwaves’ 2022 edition are on sale now Here.

The announcement comes as festival season kicks off in the U.S.A. and around world. However, there are concerns since Coachella and Stagecoach recently dropped all Covid safety precautions.

