Ice-T defends Coco and Daughter Chanel Following Nail Criticism

By Tom O'Brien
Ice loves CocoThe word he means is. It is reallyHe doesn’t like Internet trolls that come to his house for his wife.

After letting their 5-year old daughter go, the couple became famous earlier in the month. ChanelWear “mini”School picture day nail tips

Some followers criticised the parents after Chanel claimed that Chanel was too young for a French manicure in kindergarten. Ice-TIn a new interview, I decided to clarify.  

“Rule 1: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet,”He shared this on Sept. 30, as he appeared on The View. “Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking.”

“Everybody parents differently,”The Law & Order: SVUStar added. “Every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s okay.”

The moderator Whoopi Goldberg told viewers at home to “mind your business,”Ice-T was grateful for the support.

Related Articles

