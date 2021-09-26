Iberseries Platino Industria, New Industry Event, Kicks Off in Madrid

A new and ambitious Ibero-American industry event, Iberseries Platino Industria, runs Sept. 27 thru Oct 1 with a slew of activities broken into eight thematic sections: Financing and Business Models; Conversations with Platforms and their Studios; Industry Talks; Creativity; Market Intelligence; Keynotes and Masterclasses; Audiovisual Arts as an Educational Tool; and Synergies between Tourism and Audiovisual Financing.

Some of Spain, Portugal and Latin America’s biggest names in entertainment are set to participate in the Madrid-based event, including director Alejandro Amenábar (“The Others”), Latido Films’ Antonio Saura, Oscar-winning director Fernando Trueba (“Belle Epoque”), Colombian actor-producer Manolo Cardona (“Narcos,” “Who Killed Sara?”), Cuban actor-director Jorge Perugorría, ICAA general director Beatriz Navas and actors Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) and Paulina Gaitán (“Narcos”), among many others.

The five-day event precedes the eighth edition of the Ibero-American Platino Awards (Premios Platinos) to be held on Oct. 3 in Madrid an in-person ceremony once more after being relegated online last year.

The itinerant awards show has unspooled in Panama, Uruguay, Marbella, Mexico and Madrid in past editions. Among the standouts, receiving 11 nominations each, are Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante’s “La Llorona” and Trueba’s Colombian-set “Memories of My Father.”

Joining the masters of ceremony Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez will be this edition’s Platino honorary award recipient, Diego Luna and Premios Platino ambassador, CNN en Espanol’s Ojo Critico anchor, Juan Carlos Arciniegas.

Iberseries Platino takes place at the former slaughterhouse, Matadero Madrid, which will host multiple activities for professionals, masterclasses, high-level conferences and presentations to the press while the Casa de América serves as the venue for workshops and seminars and the Callao and Capitol cinemas will screen key episodes of select shows.

Among them, the eight-episode “Los Prisioneros” charts the trials and tribulations of iconic Chilean band Los Prisioneros who, at the cusp of attaining international success in the mid-80s, are persecuted and censored on radio and television by the military regime for their protest songs. It marks the first series made exclusively by Movistar Play in Chile, in co-production with Chile’s Parox (“Invisible Heroes”), run by Sergio Gandara and Leonora Gonzalez.

Peruvian filmmaker Joanna Lombardi, the former head of Fiction at Telefonica Media Networks, Latin America, serves as showrunner and leads the team presenting the show, which is directed by Peru’s actor-director Salvador del Solar (“Magallanes”) and Colombia’s Carlos Moreno (“Dog Eat Dog,” “All Your Dead Ones”). Del Solar will also be in Madrid.

Other series highlighted at the Iberseries include Movistar Plus and HBO Max’s Spanish female-driven comedy series “Vida Perfecta”; fact-based Chilean drama series “No Nos Quieren Ver”; “Codigo Implacable,”the first series in a production alliance between Sony Pictures TV and The Mediapro Studio; Mexican telenovela “Si Nos Dejan”; Netflix, Atresmedia Player and Plano a Plano stripper drama “Toy Boy”; “Doctor Portuondo,” a Spanish comedy starring Perrugoria as an exiled Cuban therapist in Barcelona; and thriller “Sequia,” shot in Lisbon, Caceres and Madrid, from pubcasters RTVE and RTP in Spain and Portugal respectively.

Iberseries Platino Industria is an initiative of EGEDA and Fundación Secuoya, which aims to throw a spotlight on fiction series of Ibero-American scope or theme, bolster the talent of creators and foster international co-production.