IATSE Members Say They’re Ready to Shut Down Hollywood With a Strike

IATSE Members Say They're Ready to Shut Down Hollywood With a Strike
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A sense of unity surrounds the below-the-line guild as a strike authorization vote approaches

The reality of an imminent labor strike in Hollywood is beginning to sink in — one that could halt film and TV production in the U.S. and Canada just as it has resumed following a long pandemic-fueled shutdown. As an authorization vote looms next weekend among the 13 West Coast locals International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, below-the-line workers in the guild say they’re feeling a sense of unity.

According to multiple IATSE members, the mood among membership overwhelming backs authorizing a strike — giving the guild more leverage in negotiations with film and TV producers over a three-year bargaining agreement that have dragged on since May. “In the past when there’s been talks about a strike, there was a lot of debate online between members about whether to do it,” one member of IATSE Local 700, which represents editors, told . “This year, I’d say about 99% of the talks I’ve been a part of support a strike authorization.”

Latest News

Previous articleHow Old ‘Grease’ Stars Were Compared to Their Characters
Next articleSo COVID Vaccine Is Now Associated With The Mark of the Beast in Bible.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder