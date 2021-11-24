IATSE Leaders Knew Who And Who Hadn’t Voted During Contract Ratification Vote

Leaders of IATSE locals across the country who recommended unanimously that their members ratify the union’s new film and TV contracts had a distinct advantage over opponents of the deal. While voting was underway, they had access to records sHowing who had voted, and who hadn’t – though not howThey voted.

Honest Ballot, an independent company that conducted electronic voting, provided the data to the union. Although it is not illegal to give this information while voting was still ongoing, some critics believe that it violated the nature of secret ballots.

A vice president of one of IATSE’s largest locals explained in a Facebook post that “every local gets reports of exactly which members have voted and which have not. There is no indication of how each member voted, but they know exactly who and who has not voted. This allows them to tailor their GOTV [Get Out the Vote] campaigns accordingly. The goal is to raise the member participation vote. In past ratification votes, member turnout has been pretty abysmal,”According to the executive.

“They do get that while it’s in process but not how they voted,”Deadline was able to confirm that a spokesperson for the local union had been confirmed.

Linda Gibbs, President of Honest Ballot declined to comment.

Having access to the records of those who had and hadn’t voted while voting was underway allowed local leaders to target non-voters with reminders to vote. Some local leaders simply asked non-voters to remind them to vote in emails and texts, but did not make any recommendations.

Other locals, however, used the information in a text-messaging campaign to urge members who hadn’t yet voted to vote Yes. This might have been crucial in this close vote.

“It’s disappointing to learn that the locals were targeting members who had not yet voted with encouragement to vote Yes in some cases,”Brandy Tannahill (member of IATSE Grips Local 80), was the organizer and host of two inter-local townhalls that were held in preparation for the ratification vote. “It seems as though it undermines the concept of a secret ballot and the neutrality and respect that should be afforded to the voting process. We will have no way of knowing whether or not the contracts would have been ratified if those text messages had not been sent out.”

Actually, there were two separate contracts that were up for ratification. One was the Hollywood Basic Agreement which covered 13 Los Angeles locals and the other was the Area Standards Agreement (ASA) which covers 23 L.A. locals. Both were approved with razor-thin margins.

In the popular vote – which doesn’t matter under the union’s rules – a slim majority of Hollywood members voted to reject the contract: 50.4% no to 49.6% yes. But the contract ultimately was ratified under IATSE’s electoral college-style rules, in which each of the locals is allotted as many winner-take-all electoral votes as the number of delegates they had at IATSE’s last convention, based on the size of their memberships.

Cinematographers Guild among Five L.A.IATSE Locals that Voted Against Contract Ratification

Eight Hollywood locals with at least 256 votes voted in favor of the Basic Agreement. Five locals with only 188 votes opposed it.

The Area Standards Agreement was approved with a narrow popular vote, 52%-48%, and with a delegate voting of 103 for and 94 against.

Members of Local 480 in New Mexico approved the Area Standards Agreement by a margin of only four votes – 483-479 – which made all the difference in its ratification. Although Local 480 has 1,472 eligible members it is not the largest among the 23 locals included in the contract. However, it was large enough to tip the electoral vote against its ratification if five more members had voted. “yes.”

A rejection of either or both of the contracts would have sent IATSE leaders back to the bargaining table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – and set the stage for a strike if better terms couldn’t be won.