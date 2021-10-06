IATSE, AMPTP End Day One of Talks After Strike Vote

The first day of resumed talks between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended without a new agreement Tuesday night. But for now, a strike that could shut Hollywood down remains averted, with negotiations to resume on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s negotiations were the first time the two sides sat down since IATSE members voted overwhelmingly over the weekend to authorize a strike if a new agreement can’t be reached.

Details about Tuesday’s negotiations have not been made public. Talks are expected to continue for at least several more days.

Representatives for AMPTP and IATSE didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from .

The strike authorization vote wasn’t intended to guarantee a strike; instead it adds another point of leverage to IATSE as it attempts to pressure AMPTP to concede more favorable terms on four major issues:

1. Excessively unsafe and harmful working hours.

2. Unlivable wages for the lowest-paid crafts.

3. Consistent failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.

4. Workers on certain “new media” streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters.

IATSE members have engaged in extensive organizing both on social media and elsewhere, creating the Instagram page IAStories to allow members to share their financial and mental struggles with long hours and low pay. One film editor told that the organizing has led to a marked change in how the membership discussed a potential strike.

“In the past when there’s been talks about a strike, there was a lot of debate online between members about whether to do it,” the editor said. “This year, I’d say about 99% of the talks I’ve been a part of support a strike authorization.”