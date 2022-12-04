IATSE 52 Elects Dusty Klatt as the Defeating Husband of IATSE President

William has been elected to the IATSE New York locale “Dusty” Klatt was elected the new president of the union, marking the first major change in leadership since 2004.

Klatt, a retired electrician, defeated Mandie DeMeskey, the local’s business representative, by a tally of 1,591 to 570 votes. Matthew Loeb is the president of the parent union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. DeMeskey has a married life with DeMeskey.

Local 52 represents approximately 4,500 workers including sound technicians and electricians.

“The union has to change — that’s my platform,” Klatt told Variety. “We need to rethink just about everything we do.”

Klatt has most recently served as the union’s recording secretary. He stated in a message that the union is not thriving. “effective, efficient, inclusive and transparent.”

Many members also expressed concern during the campaign that DeMeskey’s marriage to Loeb would compromise the local’s autonomy.

DeMeskey Responded on InstagramThe concerns were nothing more than a matter of concern, he said. “political fear mongering with no basis in reality.”

John R. Ford has served as the president of the local organization since 2004. He posted a Facebook message praising DeMeskey on November 14, and called her “DeMeskey”. “the most qualified candidate for the job.” He supported Tom Woods as vice-presidential candidate.

Woods received 1222 votes. There was however a large write-in vote of 857 votes. Eddie DeCurtis was running as a write-in candidate, though it’s not clear from the tally released to members if all of the write-in votes went to him.

DeMeskey is Running with a slate Woods was one of the nine additional candidates. All of Woods’ slate members were defeated, except for Woods.

Klatt stated that he created a postcard with three members, which included himself, Glynis, Charles Meere, and Charles Burke, as chairman of the board. Meere was elected as well.

Klatt said that Meere told him that he didn’t want to be on his slate, however.

“I think the slate thing got batshit,” Klatt said. “My slate is every member in 52. That’s who I want on my slate.”

Union is dealing with recent National Labor Relations Board SettlementThis forbids any union. “bumping” Cardholders can replace nonmembers in production positions. Union officials must also be trained on rights of employees. Many of the members view the settlement has a threat to the union’s typical practices.

“I think it’s a giant setback, but I don’t think it’s a threat,” Klatt told Variety. “We’ve been in the shithouse before… The way we worked things out in the past is how we’re going to work things out now: be deliberate and learn from our mistakes.”

Klatt stated that a key priority was to increase the number of shop stewards as well as field representatives capable of resolving labor disputes on sets.

“We need to put more people in the field,” He said.

Klatt has served on committees to revise the union’s constitution. He promised members that he would split the position of secretary-treasurer into two jobs, and add an additional membership meeting in September.