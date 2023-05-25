Iam Tongi’s Parents supported His Music Career

Iam’s parents Lillie & Rodney played an important role in the success of their son. Iam tongi’s mother has been at his side for his entire “American Idol”, but Iam tongi’s father was the one who inspired Iam’s music passion before his untimely death.

Iam Tongi is originally from Kahuku on Hawaii. He has become famous for his powerful voice and affecting background in the 21st edition of the popular reality singing contest “American Idol.”

Iam Tongi showed that he is no ordinary contestant by tearing up the celebrity judges Lionel Richie Katy Perry and Luke Bryan when he entered for his audition. The panel was captivated by his powerful, emotional performance.

I am Tongi, at Disneyland Resort in California on May 14, 2023. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Iam Tongi grew his social media followers from just 8,000 in the beginning to over 700,000. With an audition video that has received millions of views—the season’s most-viewed audition—Iam Tongi has already started to gain public recognition.

Iam was able to make it into the finals of the television singing contest series due to his talent. Iam’s performance of Keith Urban’s “Making Memories of Us” left Megan Danielle, Colin Stough and the audience chanting Iam’s name.

Iam was able to take home the prize for making it into the final two. Win Ryan Seacrest announced that he was the winner of the Winner American Idol. Don’t forget to wear a shirt with a Hawaii theme in celebration of Your homelandIam and Megan embrace in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Iam opened up from the beginning of his “American Idol’ journey about how his parents played a significant role in his successes. Iam left his mother beaming, but he also lived up to his father who believed in the talent of his son.

Iam Tongi lost his father before the ‘American Idol Audition’

Iam, in February 2023 returned to “American Idol’s” audition room wearing shorts and a black shirt with his trademark brown guitar. Iam was with his mother, who revealed to him that his father passed away just a few month prior.

Iam and his father would jam together before his dad passed away.

James Blunt’s “Monsters” was his audition song, and he dedicated it to his late father. Iam moved the judges with his emotionally charged song performance. Lionel and Luke were visibly touched as they wiped their tears.

Rodney is the one who inspired his son to get into music. Iam’s father told the world that when Iam landed his first audition for “American Idol”, he was so excited. Iam made a joke about the reaction of his father when Iam learned that he didn’t make it beyond the audition stage.

He was saying, “Son, you need to hear me out. Iam Recall. Although Rodney held high expectations for his son—including making Iam memorize songs before they sang together—it did not get in the way of their bond. Iam You can also read about the importance of this in our article:

“My father, he was not a perfect guy. He was not a saint. He was my best friend and father. It’s important that everyone knows he is a strong guy. He told the truth to me (and) always loved me. “And I loved him, too.”

Iam Tongi will perform during the final season of “American Idol”, on May 21, 2020.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Iam used to play his guitar with his dad before he died. The father-son duo enjoyed playing together. Jamming Seasons together. Iam posted a video to Instagram on December 20, 2020 showing him playing the guitar with his father. Cover Smokey Robinson, “Ooo…baby baby”.

Iam has posted another video. In May 2021 it had over 20,000 views at the time. In December 2021 they performed a Cover Diamond Rio’s “One More Day With You”.

Iam feels and still hears his father singing with him, even though he is no longer there. He You can also read about the importance of this in our articleBecause I sang with my father (for so long), I can hear the harmony. I can almost hear him singing along. … I think that’s why I love it so much now.”

Iam Tongi’s mother is also a special person in his life

Lillie was one of Iam’s 12 siblings. On the big day when Iam auditioned for “American Idol”, she and her family were there to cheer him on. She has been by his side ever since.

Lillie also has four kids. Iam posted three images of her family in October 2020 on Instagram. captioned Post, “There’s no greater bond than Family.” On the first picture, Tongi’s family members posed with matching black shirts for the camera. In the second photo they were all smiling.

Iam posted an old throwback of him with his siblings in the final slide. Iam made two things happen on May 14. He posted a tribute to his mom in honor of Mother’s Day, and also encouraged his fans to vote.

He said, “If you watched the American Idol specials tomorrow on Mother’s Day it would be amazing.” captioned The post is in part. Iam’s mother stated that she was confident her son would win regardless of what the result. Lillie You can also read about the importance of this in our article:

It doesn’t really matter where he ends up because, for now at least, I think he already has the victory. “He’s done much better than anyone expected.”