I went to TUI’s Egyptian all-inclusive resort… it had huge swimming pools & was a bargain with unlimited booze

When I dive into the turquoise water, I pass mountains of coral that are jutting out. Then I see Nemo peeking his head from behind a swaying anemone.

Salim and I explore further the white-and-orange clownfish by diving down to them with the help of my snorkel.

6 Hurghada is a resort in Egypt that has stunning coral reefs. Credit: Getty

6 While diving into turquoise waters I swim through mountains of coral until Nemo pokes his head from behind a sea anemone. Credit: Getty

6 I also spot a Picasso fish — famed for its human-like lips Credit: Getty

It’s not just Nemo I see this time, though. Among the rocky surfaces, we spot the Picasso fish — famed for its human-like lips — which swims right up to me with its big grin.

It’s hard to think that all this sits just five-and-a-half hours from the UK by plane.

I’m just off the coast of Egypt’s Hurghada and this snorkel excursion in the Red Sea is only part of what makes my hotel so special for activity-loving travellers.

The Crystal Bay Resort is the latest Egyptian offering from Tui Blue, the travel brand’s more premium range of hotels. Set across 360,000 square feet of sun-baked coastline, the 365-room complex includes a Cabana-lined private blue lagoon and three pools that are so big you’ll never struggle for space.

It’s clear the resort has been built with every kind of holidaymaker in mind, from active kids desperate to burn off some energy to fly-and-flop tourists wanting to lounge by the pool all day.

You have little ones along with you. Crystal Bay’s babysitting service costs only £5 for four hours — yes, you read that right. The resort has adapted rooms for people with disabilities, as well as easy-access stairs and a chair lift at the pool.

There’s a full-sized football pitch, tennis courts and kids’ club, as well as on-site entertain­ment including a sports and pool bar, music nights and food festivals.

But if all that’s not enough to keep you occupied, just a ten-minute walk through the hotel grounds will lead you to the Ali Baba Palace water park. It’s part of another hotel, but anyone who goes full-board at Crystal Bay gets unlimited free entry.

Better still, planning your holiday itinerary couldn’t be easier with the endless excursions that can be booked through the hotel reception.

My snorkelling trip was well worth the £76pp with all our snorkel gear.

As we sailed the Red Sea, our boat stopped on the Mahmya Giftun Island. A small island of golden sand that floats in the sea, the lunch buffet catered to both children and adults.

Comels as pets

It’s not just the Red Sea that makes Hurghada worth a visit though. Drive several miles away from the built-up city with its action-packed resorts and you’ll reach dry desert landscapes, where the night-time skies are littered with stars.

Book a desert safari and jeep tour. After rolling across the dunes and stopping to pet camels we arrived at an isolated camp where the sun was setting on a mountain.

A carpet of interstellar stars emerged above our heads as the warm, Mars-like terrain waned. On hand was an astronomer, who helped point out each of our star signs, something that’s impossible to do in the UK due to light pollution.

I gazed at my sign, Scorpio, which I learned is a patchwork of 18 stars, before turning my attention to the camp’s telescope, pointed directly at Venus’s burning orange mass.

Our magical desert evening ended with a traditional meal prepared by Bedouins — the nomads who wander the vast sands of the Sahara.

We ate tender, slow-cooked rice and chicken under the stars, while our tent protected us from the weather. Then we were whisked back to the hotel in time for sleep.

Crystal Bay is a great place to visit even if you don’t want to see the stars.

Our trip cost just £88pp per day for unlimited alcohol (including cocktails), cracking entertainment and enough poolside snacks to fill the pyramids — and that figure even includes return flights.

Those are prices that will leave you laughing as you paddle over to the swim-up bar for yet another round of mojitos — this one’s on me . . . Sort of.

6 Our magical desert evening ended with a traditional meal prepared by Bedouins — the nomads who wander the vast sands of the Sahara Credit: Shutterstock

6 The Crystal Bay Resort is the latest Egyptian offering from Tui Blue, the travel brand’s more premium range of hotels

6 Tom and a new buddy Credit: Supplied