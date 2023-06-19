I wear a thong bikini to my neighborhood pool – people say it’s ‘sick’ but I can’t help being hot

A YOUNG woman revealed she enjoys wearing a thong-style bikini at her local pool.

Many people called it “sick”, yet she claimed she couldn’t do anything about her beauty.

3 A TikTok @yupthatski user wore a bikini with thongs to the pool in her neighbourhood Credit: TikTok/yupthatski

Fun lover Kierra (@yupthatski( doesn’t hesitate to show random moments from her life.

You can also find out more about the following: TikTok videosShe took the viewers to the local pool in her neighborhood and showed them her style.

She wore a red Shein Bikini Set that highlighted her slender figure, along with gold hoops in the shape of hearts and pink sunglasses.

Two pigtails were created from her reddish brown and black hair.

“You a sick b***h if you were a thong swimsuit to a neighborhood pool,” the subtitle over the visual read.

Kierra made it look like she coughed a bit in order to highlight the sub-title and match the audio.

In the caption of the video, she made it very clear that her opinion was not important to her.

She wrote: “Lmaoo. Sorry, I am a very hot girl.”

The video’s comments show that many women are enamored with the body-confidence of the creator.

One fan told another, “GOAT We appreciate You.”

“That’s cute. Where’d you get it?” “Where’d you get it?”

Kierra shares material about food, shopping, fashion and other topics.