‘I was outraged and took off the earrings right away.’ – Today’s Story

A man confronted his wife after she had secretly pierced their baby’s ears. After her infuriating actions, he removed the earrings from his daughter’s ears. After a heated argument, the couple got into a fight and the man felt guilty. He sought out other opinions.

When carefulosophy6 arrived home, he found that his wife had pierced their daughter’s ears at the age of two months. The wife of the Redditor was raised in a culture that allowed this, so she believed it was acceptable. However, the Redditt user saw it differently and removed them.

Everybody has their opinions when it comes to piercing a baby’s ears. It’s not always easy for parents to decide whether to do it. This is why some parents prefer to wait until their baby is able to decide. And that’s exactly what carefulosophy6 planned to do, but his wife had other ideas.

REDDITOR CONFRONTS WIFE FOR PIERCING BABY’S EAR

carefulosophy6 recently made a post about a disagreement he had gotten into with his wife. Since their daughter was born, the couple debated whether to pierce their 2-month-old daughter. Redditor said that he was uncomfortable with the idea and prefers to wait until their daughter is old enough to make a decision.

The man also stated that his wife had pierced their baby’s ears behind him. The Redditor was furious, and in the post, he wrote:

“When I got home the first thing I noticed was that Alicia had a pair of gold studs. I demanded to know what had happened and she said they decided to “make a day of it” and just get them done. I felt pure rage and immediately removed the earrings and threw them away.”

The user added that his wife was angered by what he had done and said it was “totally disrespectful.” The couple isn’t on speaking terms, but the Redditor is convinced that he did the right thing.

SHOULD YOU PIERCE YOUR BABY’S EARS?

As we mentioned briefly, opinions differ on whether it is okay to pierce babies’ ears. Reddit user GenjisWife commentated on the OP’s post and supported their decision of removing the piercings. GenjisWife referred to her own experience and added,

“My ears were pierced as a baby and I really wish they hadn’t been – the holes are uneven because my ears grew over time, and one hole is constantly painful/agitated and never heals over, likely damaged from the abomination that is a piercing gun. “

The Redditor pointed out that the wife knew what she was doing was wrong, which is why she didn’t discuss it with the OP.

Genji’s spouse is not the only one who agrees with the OP about piercing babies.

Genji's wife isn't the only person who shares the OP's views on piercing babies. Popsugar has seen several mothers voice their concerns about the practice. Adriana G. wrote:

“I will let her decide for herself whenever she wants. Her body, her choice. I was forced to get my ears pierced as a child. I didn’t want earrings and I sat in the chair against my will and cried my eyes out. Still remember the pain.”

Other mothers on the site believed that the only people who benefit from piercing a young baby’s ears are the parents. One of the respondents worked as a professional piercer and said that she doesn’t recommend the practice because the baby’s ears are still growing, and the piercing may “greatly impact the longevity of the piercing.”

HOW LONG SHOULD YOU WAIT TO PIERCE A BABY’S EARS

When is it okay to pierce a baby’s ears? Some parents choose to do it while their kids are still young. Others prefer waiting. It all depends on their beliefs, which can sometimes cause conflict in a family. Both sides have merits.

They both acknowledge that it doesn’t help a baby to be pierced while they are young. But it is important to be respectful and consider cultural differences.

Waiting until your child is old enough is a good idea. They’ll feel empowered and able to take on the responsibility. The other benefit is that, if they decide to do it, they will be able to care for the piercing, which could reduce the chance of infection.

Alternatively, parents can decide for their baby.

Alternatively, parents can decide for their baby. It's safe to poke babies' ears after about two months. Some parents believe it's safer to do so earlier than that. To avoid infection, parents should consider piercing their child as early as possible.

The average recovery time is around one week. This means that the baby should be fine as long they don’t get any infection. The procedure is relatively safe due to recent medical advances. There’s no “right” time to pierce a baby’s ears. It depends on the parents’ wishes.

Experts recommend waiting until your child has had all their vaccines administered before you attempt to poke them. Some vaccines are given at a young stage help to fight infections. It may be wise to wait before making a decision.

HOW TO DECIDE IF ITS OKAY TO PIERCE YOUR BABY’S EARS

Two years ago, Reddit user 39023293n made a post titled, “Wife wants to pierce my daughter’s ears, but I don’t.”. This user was in a similar position to the original story. He said that his wife wanted to poke their daughter’s ears, despite his reservations. 39023293n wrote:

“I immediately tried to discourage this. I have memories of my baby sister being taken for a piercing when I was a kid, and being held down and screaming when it was taking place. I have absolutely no desire to put Emily through that.”

The man added that his wife thinks they would make their daughter ”so cute”. His wife is of Indian descent and piercing babies is an accepted practice in her culture. The user suggested that they wait until his wife is older to discuss this. After the post, Reddit user jet_heller replied:

Jet_heller’s response echoes what some people feel about the subject. They also acknowledge that the idea of piercing babies when they are young is not beneficial to them. It’s important to be respectful and consider the cultural aspects.

It is hard to judge if the piercing of a baby’s ears was right or wrong. All depends on the beliefs of their parents. We do know that the procedure is safe and there is minimal risk of infection. Let us know your thoughts on the subject. We’d love to hear your opinion.