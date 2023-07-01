I was fined £400 because my bin was full – I’m scared because I can’t afford to pay it

Student fined for having a full bin. She says that she cannot afford the money.

Stoke-on-Trent Council fined Marta Stankiewicz for fly-tipping after she left two cardboard boxes next to her bin.

2 Student Marta Stankiewicz has been fined £400 for fly-tipping outside her home BPM

Keele student, second year, says she couldn’t do anything else because there is no space left in her bin.

But she now faces a potential courtroom ordeal if refusing to pay the £400 fine.

Environmental science student from Tunstall, Staffordshire told Stoke Sentinel She stacked the boxes near her garbage can on Friday, before it was scheduled to be collected Monday.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for fly-tipping the next morning and fined.

The two boxes were in the shed. These boxes weren’t very big.

I put them outside at the back of the house, by the wall.

The bins were full so I put the items next to them.

“On the Saturday, someone called saying they had reported the rubbish – on the same day, I got a letter from the council saying I had been fly-tipping and I was being fined £400.

I was about to dispose of them – for two cardboard boxes, it seems extreme.” It seemed excessive to me that I would throw away two cardboard box.

Now she is worried about not being able to make payments.

Marta who is a single woman added, “It’s excessive.” My only income is the student loans.

“I felt petrified. “I was afraid to pick up the phone. This fine is way out of proportion.

“I can understand that dumping trash is an issue – I could understand it if the waste was something like a couch or cupboard. Two cardboard boxes were all that was involved.

I had put them right next to the garbage can, ready for collection. Why was the fine so high? They don’t adjust it for each case. I am outraged.”

The local authority, however, has not budged and insists that the penalties for fly-tipping are determined by the federal government.

Amjid WAzir is the cabinet member responsible for environmental enforcement and environment at Stoke-on-Trent City Council. He said, “The council has zero tolerance to fly-tipping.”

Residents should not bring in their rubbish before the day of collection.

If you leave rubbish outside the point of collection, it will be considered fly-tipping. You will be fined.

In this instance, cardboard boxes should have been included with recycling and placed in appropriate bins.

Fly-tipping is believed to cost the country £1billion per year.

Beachgoers are among those who litter the most, according to a quarter of Brits.

Each year, 34m tons are dumped onto the street. That’s enough junk to fill Wembley Stadium by 30 times.