I was clinically dead and had no oxygen for 45 minutes after suffering a heart attack while my daughter was in labour

A WOMEN was clinically dead for 45 minutes after suffering a heart attack while her daughter was in labour.

After collapsing, Kathy Patten lost her heart rate, pulse and oxygen for nearly an hour.

As medics desperately tried to bring her back to life, her daughter was giving birth rooms away at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Kathy was waiting for her granddaughter’s arrival with Stacey Fifer. She had been there before Kathy felt sick.

She went into cardiac arrest shortly after being taken to the Emergency Room by medics.

She was eventually brought back to life, with a normal heartbeat and no brain damage.

Stacey began having problems with her labor, and baby Alora became stuck in her birth canal. While doctors attempted to revive her mother, Stacey was also experiencing difficulties with her pregnancy.

The newborn was safely delivered by an emergency C-section.

Kathy told CBS Baltimore: “I’m so grateful God gave me a second chance.

“I’m just going to be the best person I can be. It’s very scary, coming back is a second chance of life.”

Her daughter hailed her “a walking miracle”, adding: “It was just fate that my Mom was supposed to be here and it was ultimately because of Alora that my Mom is here and happened to be at the right place at the right time.”

A cardiac arrest, also known as cardiopulmonary arrest, happens when your heart suddenly stops pumping blood around your body.

An individual who suffers from a cardiac arrest will be unconscious.

They will experience irregular breathing and possibly stop breathing.

You should call an ambulance immediately and perform CPR if possible.

