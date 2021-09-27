I was bored working in a supermarket during lockdown so I set up a bag business… it raked in £100k in the first year

A YOUNG WOMAN has revealed the life changing choice she made on a whim which has led to her being the successful owner of her own company.

Maisie Crompton, now 19 years old, started her business, TOTESFORYOUU, when she was just 18-years-old, and has already made £100k in her first year of running the business.

Maisie started her business with just £25

Maisie has posted thousands of orders of her embroidered tote bags

Maisie was working in a supermarket at the beginning of lockdown and was awaiting her A-level results, bored of her job Maisie wanted to try something new.

On one of Maisie’s day off, she found she had nothing to do and decided to go on Amazon to buy an embroidery hoop and tote bags, so that she could design her own items.

Maisie notes she spend no more than £25 on her order, which has now turned into a national company which has taken over 5,000 orders.

To help garner attraction to her shop, Maisie began making TikTok’s videos on the behind the scenes of starting her business, and once she grew a following and had completed designing the bags, began selling them on Depop.

Maisie’s stock sold out within minutes, and she realised she was making way more money than at her supermarket job.

Maisie got incredible A-level results (A*,A*, A) but realised she did not want to go to university, instead, Maisie quit her supermarket role and threw herself into becoming a full-time business owner.

Although some have said to Maisie that she should go to university rather than run her own business.

Maisie wrote: “Definitely get questioned on whether I’ve made the right decision sometimes but I know it was the right choice for me.”

After the success of launching on Depot, Maisie was able to invest more time into her business, creating it its own website and purchasing an embroidery machine to create more products.

Maisie’s shop features a variety of items such as bags, sweatshirts and postcards which can be personalised.

A typically day for the 19-year-old business owner consists of packaging orders, designing new concepts, embroidering the items, marketing the website and social media management.

Maisie started her business with just £25 and in just over a year has transformed it into a six-figure company.

For those wanting to become their own boss but are too nervous to take the leap or not sure how to start, Maisie advised: “No one really knows. You just start and go from there.”

One of the tote bag featured on Maisie's site

