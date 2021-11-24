I was an “unhinged”Ex girlfriend

A WOMAN revealed to me that she used be an anaesthetist. ‘unhinged’Ex girlfriend posted Instagram stories for her boyfriend. She even concealed in her clothes with the lights off so she could pretend she was at a party.

Allie She shared a video in which she revealed that she had deleted every person from her Instagram story, except her ex-boyfriend.

She said: “Back in 2018 I was going through a really bad break up and I engaged in this absolutely unhinged behaviour where I would hide my Instagram story from every single person that followed me except my ex boyfriend.

She said she now thinks it’s hilarious and wanted the world to know her secret.

She first displayed a photo of her in a black and short-sleeved dress, probably about to enter the club.

Then she explained exactly what was going on.

She said: “This is from New Years Eve of 2018. It was not the night I went out.

“I put on this outfit, put on jewellery, did my makeup, put on heels to take this photo – and then I went and sat downstairs with my mom and my sister.”

She went so far as to hide in her closet, turn off the lights and take a selfie to make it appear like she was at a club.

“I actually went into my closet and turned all the lights off and made sure that it was really dark. I was attempting to make it look like I was in a club. I was in a dark closet”She replied,

She was even more careful with her next post which showed her sitting in a taxi back seat.

She revealed: “This next one had a very specific purpose. I ended up staying the night at someone’s place. This was taken by Uber on my way home the next morning.

“The point I was trying to get across was that I was Uber-ing home the next morning. I wanted him think I was going home after hooking up with someone. “

The video was liked more than 200,000 times and many commenters admitted to having done the same thing.

One revealed: “I individually removed 1,233 from viewing my story just so I could post for only him. It took hours. Absolutely unhinged.”

“I have absolutely done this too but I filtered it so his friends would see too, just in case they talked about me or a post I made”Another person said it, and a third wrote it: “Been there, done that.”

“Break ups make you do wild things, we’ve all been there”A fourth author wrote.

