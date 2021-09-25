I Tried Cooking Pancakes in the Air Fryer and Loved the Result

Although I was skeptical at first, I found that cooking pancakes in the air fryer is an efficient way to make a great breakfast.





These pancakes are a must-make again.



Although cooking pancakes in an air fryer might seem counterintuitive, it all worked out. I was able to find recipes that worked, and then I figured out how weight them so they wouldn’t blow around in an air fryer.

The result was delicious and fluffy pancakes. Next time I will invest in a bigger cooking pan so I can make larger pancakes.

This is a simple and delicious way to make breakfast. I could see myself doing it again on Saturday mornings.