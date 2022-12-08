I spent £13 on hot chocolate at UK’s most expensive Christmas Market – my reaction has everyone saying the same thing

By Amy Comfi
A CUSTOMER was left gobsmacked after footing the bill for two pricey hot chocolates at a Christmas Market.

The hot drinks set back the woman £13 at UK’s most expensive Christmas Market in Manchester.

Becka Blackburn's video on TikTok has had more than 20,000 views

Becka Blackburn expressed her frustration on TikTok, posting a video about the costly affair.

The footage showed a typical mug of hot chocolate with cream on the top, a flake, and a few marshmallows.

She said: “My bank account cried.”

Her shock was echoed by her social media followers, who also slammed the Manchester Christmas Market for its high prices.

“OMG that is disgusting the price of that,” one follower said.

“Unpopular opinion but Manchester Christmas Markets are s**t,” another said.

“Going to be skint,” a future customer said.

The video on TikTok has been viewed more than 20,000 times and has 160 comments.

The Manchester Christmas Markets opened in early November and will run until December 22.

However, since opening their gates the market has come under scrutiny from raging punters.

One market goer said it was too expensive after a pint and a hotdog cost £20.

Another outraged Brit labelled the market as not Christmassy enough.

But it is not the only market being slammed, Newcastle’s version came under fire after a meal was found to be more expensive than a flight to Marbella, Spain.

Manchester Christmas market has been slammed
One of the biggest in the country, visitors have high hopes

