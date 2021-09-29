I quit my job because they wouldn’t let me visit my sick daughter in hospital

A MOTHER who quit her job because they wouldn’t allow her to visit her sick daughter in hospital now turns over 1.5million a year by selling fitness gear.

Omotayo Adebisi, 33, used to work for a utility company but decided to resign when they offered her a lack of support when her daughter became ill.

2 A mum who was forced to quit her job to visit her sick daughter in hospital now turns over £1.5million a year Credit: Mirrorpix

“My breaking point came when my husband called to tell me that my one-year-old daughter was in the hospital and my manager refused to let me leave work early to go see her,” she told The Mirror.

She quickly resigned, without knowing what she was going do next.

It was a friend who suggested that she look into starting her own online business and soon her business, Tilzmart, was born on Amazon in 2017 with £5,000 of her own savings.

Northampton mother-of-two explained that it is a ‘one stop-shop’ that sells toys and gifts as well as food hampers.

Omotayo began her business with a fitness line, selling bulk-purchased items online.

The mother of two would work from her home to receive the goods. The husband would pack the boxes and label them overnight.

“We manufactured our first branded product the breast support band. The product generated sales but wasn’t as high as expected,” She said.

“So, we decided to go for a fast-selling product, fidget spinners – all 300 units sold out, so we restocked.”

Omotayo was unable to ship the items because of safety concerns. There was a new safety requirement for fidget spinners which meant they were seized in port, causing a loss of £15,000.

Because of the stress, she decided that she would take a month’s leave. She decided to learn from her mistakes after her break.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Thankfully a breast support band she was selling became popular again and the business broke even.

Omotayo said that she improved her ability to source products and that she invested the profits back into the company.

After her initial success, the 33-year old was able to get additional financial support from her family who decided to invest in her company.

She also created her Amazon profile and her website Tilzmart.com in 2019.

Tilzmart is a specialist in gifts, and the company has over 70 products of its own. Omotayo turned over £1.5million in 2020/2021 and says they are on track to double that amount this year.

2 Omotayo Adebisi, 33, resigned due to ‘lack of support’ and months later went on to found her own fitness gear company and earned over a million in the process Credit: Mirrorpix

Elsewhere on Fabulous, I’m a shopping addict who’s spent £200k on designer clothes – half still have tags on but I refuse to shop high street.

Since I gave up sex three year ago, I feel like a virgin. Being celibate will enable me to find Mr Right.

Plus man apologises to girlfriend by buying her chocolates and flowers – plus a third gift which has people absolutely livid.