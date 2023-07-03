I pay £1,250 a month rent for a tiny home smaller than a parking space – but I love it and it has great perks

A WOMAN has revealed that she spends £1,250 a month on rent for a tiny home smaller than a parking space – but she loves the perks.

Sung Yoo (40), opted to rent a small house in Santa Monica after spending a lot of money on renting two properties.

Sung Yoo's tiny house is located in Santa Monica in the backyard of a home.

The mattress in her bedroom has a drawer underneath.

Sung claims that the design of the apartment was such that it 'doesn't feel cramped.'

CNBC’s Speaking To CNBCSung explained that she needed a change in scenery, so gave up her New York City one-bedroom apartment to move into her tiny home.

Five boxes of winter clothing and accessories were placed in a storage space after she had sold and donated most of her items.

You can walk to the beach in eight minutes. There are also hiking and nature trails nearby.

But although the property is “smaller than the average size of a parking spot – which is roughly 150sq ft,” it costs £1,250 a month including utilities, parking and WiFi.

Sung’s tiny house lifestyle has many other benefits.

This pad was “designed so that you don’t feel crowded” with a large main space which is the living room of the owner, his office, closet, and kitchen.

Sung has admitted to adding a couple of home improvements such as accessories and hooks, but otherwise left the property as-is.

It is a miniature home with glass doors that allow for the natural light to flood into it, which makes it look bigger.

The pad is equipped with LED lights that can be adjusted to six different brightness levels.

Sung stated: “I only use lights in my bathroom at night and in the evening.”

She also improved her skills in outdoor cooking as the house did not have a space for a cooktop.

She claims to cook at least six days a week at home, and has a propane double burner installed outside.

It is just a small cave with a mattress.

Sung keeps things organized by using zippered pouches and soft dividers.

The compact bathroom has a round large mirror, an elegant rubberized sink, and a wall-length toilet.

Only below the sink is there storage in this dark grey bathroom, perfect for a single person to store her toiletries.

Sung revealed she even saves money because concrete panels regulate the temperature.

“Living with intention in a tiny space has many benefits: I save time, energy and money (especially after getting rid of my £3,500-per-month New York apartment),” she said.

“It’s very serene and grounding.

The tiny home was built by architects at Minarc Design Studio, and is parked in the garden of a single-family home.

All the essentials are in this compact bathroom

Sung makes use of the living area as her home office, wardrobe, and kitchen