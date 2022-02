The cheese slices were perfectly melted and covered each part of every burger.





In-N-Out Double-Double burger.



Erin McDowell/Insider







The bun was soft and held everything together very well. The special spread made my mouth water.

It was delicious, but not too traditional. When it came to double cheeseburgers, I think the West Coast chain did a great job. The burger was delicious, generous in size, and shockingly affordable.