I Never Want to be a TikToker, Influencer Reality Shows

Recent TV shows show the reality behind being an influencer.

They appear to be living lives full of stress and fear.

Even though I’m the same age of many TikTokers, my life is not as aspired to.

Netflix’s” ‘Hype House,”The latest reality show from influencers, which was released Friday, January 7, 2017, is part of a wave that has been joining Hulu’s. “The D’Amelio Show”Discovery+ “Discovering David Dobrik.”

“The D’Amelio Show,” which aired in September 2021, followed the lives of Charli D’Amelio — the biggest TikToker in the world — and her family, which includes her sister, fellow TikTok star Dixie. “Hype House”stars A group of TikTokers making up the content collective under the same name.

The Hype House members — who are in their late teens and early twenties — would show “A side of them (and their relationships) we seldom seeAccording to a tweet by, ”



Netflix



Promotion of the show. Ironic considering that these influencers make a living sharing their lives with millions upon millions of TikTok users.

I did watch both shows. I’m a GenZer who uses TikTok to spend hours, and was driven by the desire to see if being an influencer is really as easy as it seems online.

Many of the influencers depicted are the same age as me, but despite leading a life of luxury, they appear to be facing constant public scrutiny, chasing after views and likes in the face of vicious hate comments — often to the detriment of their mental health.

Being an influencer is not something you can achieve from a distance.

Influencers are held hostage by fear of backlash and high engagement numbers

2019 A survey of 3,000 childrenChildren aged 8-12 years old reported that one-third of American and British children wanted to become YouTubers/vloggers.

Alex Warren, a Hype house member with 14.7 millions followers, stated in his opening interview that he was “living his dream childhood aged 20.”You wouldn’t be able to resist the temptation to make it a career as an influencer if you combine clips of supercars and helicopter rides with life in a California hilltop mansion.

I discovered that these reality shows were not real life, despite how many hours they take up online.

Both shows feature influencers who are held captive by their engagement numbers. They also live under surveillance in fear of the negative impact on cancel culture and haters. In “Hype House,” Warren — who is living his “dream” — says later in the series that he’s “very depressed,”Larry Merrit, aka Larray confessed that his biggest fear was “being canceled for something I didn’t do.”

Thomas Petrou, co-founder of Hype House, thinks that in seeking fame for the content collective, he is chasing fame. “keeps watching friends leave”And he admits to it “feels like shit 24/7″He has no hobbies or interests anymore.

In “The D’Amelio Show,”Dixie, who has more than 50 million followers on TikTok says that she suffered from suicidal thoughts after receiving negative comments about a Vogue vlog. Charli, her sister, said that she feels like she is canceled just for being alive. Production was shut down after a disturbing interaction with a paparazzo. She says that she is suffering from “What she calls” syndrome. “a constant anxiety attack for the past four years.”

Influencer fame is also more volatile than A-list celebrity fame.

Petrou “Hype House”Explains he “spent his life”To reach the top of the content creator ranks, one must be driven by the need to “protect it at all costs,”Charli D’Amelio stated that she felt the need for “prove”She’s the one she says she is to the millions of people who say that she’s “amazing.”overhyped“Undeserving“She is the best!” “just dances on the internet.”

I wouldn’t want to be a TikTok Star on my worst enemy.

TikTok is addictive for me as a 20-year old. I regularly spend three hours a days on the app. Having seen these shows, I find the idea of being able to enjoy the fame of the D’Amelio sisters and the Hype House group’s status a bit boring.

Influencers have the job of making people’s lives perfect. I used to believe their carefully-curated online personas. I wished my day could be as simple as posting beautiful pictures on Instagram and lip-syncing with popular audios on TikTok.

After having seen the effects of building such a large following, especially at this young age, I can see why I wouldn’t want it to happen to my worst enemy.

It is not worth the supercars, pool parties and $5 million mansions. Instead, it will mean spending unhappy, anxious years at the peak in fame in your teens and early 20s in constant fear of being canceled or losing favor with the people you have worked so hard to cultivate.

Check out Insider’s Digital Culture team for more stories similar to this.