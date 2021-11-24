I made Ina Garden’s Cornbread for Thanksgiving. It was amazing!

By Tom O'Brien
I love Garten’s cornbread so much that I will make it every Thanksgiving.

Garden’s recipe is a staple in my holiday cooking repertoire.

I can’t deny that Garten’s brown-butter skillet popcorn was the main attraction at Friendsgiving. It was perfectly baked and tasted as moist even after being left over.

Even for someone like me, who is a complete novice at baking, it was surprisingly easy to make. The cornbread was so beautifully golden and beautiful when it came out of the oven made me feel like a Star Baker or Paul Hollywood handshake.   

This recipe by Garten has remained a staple in my holiday cooking repertoire. It’s not something I can wait to make again for a year, so I am already making plans to make it for Christmas. 

