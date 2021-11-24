I made Ina Garden’s Cornbread for Thanksgiving. It was amazing!

I love Garten’s cornbread so much that I will make it every Thanksgiving.





Garden’s recipe is a staple in my holiday cooking repertoire.



I can’t deny that Garten’s brown-butter skillet popcorn was the main attraction at Friendsgiving. It was perfectly baked and tasted as moist even after being left over.

Even for someone like me, who is a complete novice at baking, it was surprisingly easy to make. The cornbread was so beautifully golden and beautiful when it came out of the oven made me feel like a Star Baker or Paul Hollywood handshake.

