I Love Lizzy wedding in the Philippines: A heartfelt story

I Love Lizzy is an emotional tale about love and loss. However, fans are left wondering if it’s true and if they can watch the film.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for I Love Lizzy*

I Love Lizzy is a viral phenomenon that has been sweeping the internet since its January release. Fans have fallen for the love story between Jeff and Lizzy.

I Love Lizzy, a show based on an actual story, has captured the attention of many viewers. This is because the real wedding of Jeff and Lizzy in 2021 was mirrored by the fictional tale.

I Love Lizzy: The real story

As I Love Lizzy’s end credits reveal, the film is inspired by the true story of Ellice Tuason.

Ellice Tuason has produced films and television programs, including I Love Lizzy. Her past credits include the TV series Wansapanataym, On the Wings of Love and Doll House.

The exact details of Ellice’s story remain private, but it’s clear that the film takes inspiration from her experiences as the character of Lizzy’s full name is Elizabeth Tuazon – which is undeniably similar to Ellice Tuason.

Ellice transformed her story into Jeff and Lizzy’s story with the help of screenwriters Onay Sale-Camero and Erwin Blanco.

The Filipino film follows Jeff, a young seminarian – a student within the Roman Catholic church, who meets the larger-than-life Lizzy and the pair quickly fall in love.

However, Jeff’s calling to God forbids him from marrying Lizzy, leaving him with a dilemma of biblical proportions as he must choose between the woman he loves and his devout faith.

This story is based on a real wedding in the Philippines

Bizarrely, I Love Lizzy’s story is remarkably similar to that of a real wedding that went viral in December 2021.

When it became known that the priest who officiated the wedding was Father Roniel Sulit and had a past relationship with Korina, the couple’s wedding was a topic of conversation on social media.

Father Roniel chronicles the life of his father in Videoblogs He uploads his homily from the wedding to YouTube, where he has over 250.000 subscribers. In one video, that has since been deleted, Roniel uploaded his homily from the wedding where he explained his connection to the bride but also reassured her soon-to-be husband that the “past is past.”

As per AttractTourFather Roniel had a romantic relationship with Korina for 21 years, before she married. However, their love affair was ended when Korina moved to America and her family.

Roniel was allegedly promised by Korina that when she returns from America, she will marry him.

Roniel, after ten long years, decided that it was unlikely he would hear from Korina ever again. He became a pastor.

Korina, fate being what it is, did return to Father Roniel. The priest was informed that Korina would be marrying someone else on the anniversary of their separation.

This mirrors the ending of I Love Lizzy almost exactly as Father Jeff ends up being the one to marry the former love of his life In one of the movie’s final scenes.

I Love Lizzy: Where to Watch

I Love Lizzy can be viewed on the iWantTFC The streaming service.

Unlike Netflix, which keeps the films on its site permanently, iWantTFC hosts virtual screenings.

Fans can rent I Love Lizzy tickets for up to 48 hours.

I Love Lizzy, which had its first theatrical release in January began a re-release on May 31, and the audience will have to buy tickets until June 28, if they wish to see the film again.

One ticket to watch I Love Lizzy via iWantTFC is priced at ₱199.00 (Philippine pesos) which converts to roughly $3.57 USD.

I Love Lizzy does not currently have a traditional home release format.

I Love Lizzy comes to streaming on iWantTFC until June 28, 2023.