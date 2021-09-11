I Love A Mama Boy TLC Jayne Will Not Back Down from Honeymoon!

The Season 2 premiere of I Loves A Mama’s BoyViewers were introduced to Tracy and Bryan. Jayne, Bryan’s mom, was there as well. They are very close. They are so close that he decided to invite her to his honeymoon. This was a shocking revelation that he made on his bride during their wedding. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Jayne is not backing down from coming along. Will she be able to get what she wants?

Tracy and Bryan’s I Love A Mama’s Boy Relationship

Tracy and Bryan had been together for over a decade. Tracy was delighted and found a wonderful man. They met in college, and she had already had their child. Bryan was a loving father to her child and they started their own family. However, they had one big hurdle to overcome- Bryan’s relationship with his mother, Jayne.

She raised him alone, and she worked two jobs to support her family. He works remotely so she takes care of him. She cooks for him while he sleeps, and also does his laundry. Bryan feels he owes her so he integrated her into his wedding. Bryan offered to pay Jayne for her makeup.

Bryan invited his mother on their honeymoon. Tracy was not informed of this detail. After the wedding, Tracy’s friend heard him talking about the honeymoon and she ran to tell her. Tracy was furious. She couldn’t allow Jayne to become a part of their lives. They were now on their honeymoon. But she will still find a way.

Whose Honeymoon is It Anyway?

In the preview for Sunday’s episode, Jayne and Bryan are catching up in the park after the wedding. Jayne, on the other hand, is more interested in honeymoon chatter than he seems to want to relax. She asks about their plans. Jayne brings up Cancun, Hawaii, Paris, etc. He can see that she thinks a lot about these things. She is far too invested in this honeymoon.

Bryan breaks the news to her that they are still not sure if she will be coming. She is stunned. She must sell herself. She reminds them that she is available to watch the children if they need it. It could be a family affair. He reminds her that she is now his wife and should not be there. Jayne reminds Bryan that he invited her. Bryan explains that she is very expensive, as they would need to purchase her a flight.

She agrees to purchase her own home and cover all her expenses. Although Tracy doesn’t want Jayne to go, he says that Jayne would like to be there. Will she be able to sneak herself in on the honeymoon? Find out more I Love A Mama’s BoyEvery Sunday at 9 PM on TLC