I have given my mudroom an overhaul – as I am a mother of a son, and I hate clutter. My locker design has made it much more attractive.

After getting tired of the mess, a boy mom gave her mudroom an overhaul.

The DIY project took a little time, but it made the room look much more beautiful.

Tara, a full-time mom and doctor, was inspired by her DIY locker project after putting up with the clutter in her mudroom

5

Tara was motivated to do a locker DIY project by the mess in her mudroom.Credit: TIKTOK/thedoerandthedreamer
She decided to add lockers to the hallway for storage organization

5

The hallway was reorganized with the addition of lockers.Credit: TIKTOK/thedoerandthedreamer

Tara (@thedoerandthedreamerOver 100,000 TikTok fans shared this transformation.

This full-time mother and doctor said she’d been dissatisfied with the mess that had accumulated in her hall and so decided to do something about it.

She said, “I got so tired of the clutter in our mudroom from 6 people that I put doors on each locker.”

The mom came up with the brilliant idea to add lockers in the wall.

The shelf was removed and the six cubbies were built around the bench. She measured the distances evenly to create the sections.

She said, “I made six for my family members, each one a different size, and I painted them all Cracked Pepper Behr.”

Even though she was able to improve the function of her mudroom, she wanted to do one last thing to cover up the mess.

The Cabinet Door Store was able to provide her with the doors she needed.

The improvement is already noticeable. “I prepped, painted, and installed these with soft close hinges.

She said that even though it took several months to complete, it was worth the wait: “Started January and we’re here now!”

In the comments, people shared their views on her new mudroom.

One viewer said, “Love the colors! Looks great!” One viewer said: “Looks incredible, love the colors!”

“Wow! Wow! The other person replied, “Wow!”

She started by taking down a wall shelf and building the lockers around her bench

5

She began by removing a shelf from the wall and built lockers all around her workbench.Credit: TIKTOK/thedoerandthedreamer
She built a locker for each member of her family

5

She made a storage locker for every member of her householdCredit: TIKTOK/thedoerandthedreamer
To hide the clutter for a more cohesive space, she added doors to the lockers

5

She added locker doors as a way to hide clutter and create a cohesive environment.Credit: TIKTOK/thedoerandthedreamer

